Wild card Arthur Fery upsets Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon semis

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British wild card Arthur Fery, a two-time All-American at Stanford who grew up about a mile away from the All England Club, shocked No. 9 seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday.

Get To Know Arthur Fery • Last remaining British player (man or woman)

• Grew up about a mile away from the All England Club

• Currently ranked No. 114 | projected to move up to No. 36 in the world next week

• Former All-American at Stanford (2023 Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year)

• Father, Loic, is president of FC Lorient in France's top soccer division -- ESPN Research

In the Open era, there had been only three other men's wild cards to reach the semifinals at any major: Jimmy Connors (1991 US Open), Henri Leconte (1992 French Open) and Goran Ivanisevic (2001 Wimbledon champion).

Fery entered the tournament ranked 114th in the world and with this win is projected to move up to No. 36 when the new rankings release Monday. He becomes the third player ranked outside the ATP's top 100 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the past 40 years -- joining No. 237 Vladimir Voltchkov in 2000 and No. 125 Ivanisevic in 2001.

Fery has played 25 sets this tournament; before Wimbledon, he had played 21 total sets across his entire Grand Slam career (four starts).

ESPN Research contributed to this report.