Alexander Zverev beats Taylor Fritz to make Wimbledon semis

Open Extended Reactions

French Open champion Alexander Zverev is through to his third consecutive major semifinal after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals Wednesday.

Fritz, the No. 6 seed, was the last American man remaining in the draw. His loss marks a 90th straight major without an American man winning the title since Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open run, extending what was already the longest major championship drought for the U.S. men in tennis history.

Fritz received a medical timeout for treatment on his right knee in the second set and appeared to be bothered throughout the match. He had won his previous seven matches against Zverev, his last loss to him coming in the Rome quarterfinals in May 2024.

Zverev will be making his first Wimbledon semifinal appearance, becoming the fifth active men's player to reach the semifinals at all four majors, joining Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Marin Cilic.

Zverev improved to 17-1 in major matches this year, having reached the semifinals in Australia and winning his first Grand Slam in Paris. He has 25 career ATP titles but has never won one on grass.

The only men in the Open era to earn their first career grass-court title at Wimbledon are Michael Stich (1991), Andre Agassi (1992) and Djokovic (2011).

Zverev will face British hope Arthur Fery, a wild card who knocked out No. 9 seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets on Centre Court, in the semifinals Friday. It will be their first tour-level match.

Zverev is currently ranked No. 3 in the world but is seeded second at Wimbledon due to Alcaraz's injury absence. If Zverev were to defeat Fery, he would pass Alcaraz to reclaim the No. 2 spot in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time since May of last year.

Friday's other semifinal pits Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, against Sinner, the defending champion.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.