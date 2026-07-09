Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news with Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, Marta Kostyuk and Linda Nosková in semifinals - July 9

Open Extended Reactions

Coco Gauff will face Karolina Muchova in the semifinals. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska

Day 11 of Wimbledon brings two epic women's semifinals, and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

Up first, Karolina Muchova takes on American favourite Coco Gauff, before Marta Kostyuk looks to continue her run of form against Linda Noskova.

Arthur Fery continues to dominate the headlines following his win over Flavio Cobolli to reach the semifinals. The Brit will face Alexander Zverev on Friday.

On Thursday, the "Fery-tale" continued at Wimbledon.

World No. 114 Arthur Fery, a two-time All-American at Stanford who grew up about a mile away from the All England Club, is a semifinalist at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The British player, 23, who needed a wild-card invitation to enter the tournament, beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a royal box contingent that included Britain's Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

In the Open era, there had been only three other men's wild cards to reach the semifinals at any major: Jimmy Connors (1991 US Open), Henri Leconte (1992 French Open) and Goran Ivanisevic (2001 Wimbledon champion).