Wimbledon 2026: When does Arthur Fery play next? What are his chances against Alexander Zverev? How to watch semifinal

Fery: 'I have nothing to lose' in Wimbledon semifinal vs. Zverev (2:34)

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Arthur Fery's journey to the Wimbledon semifinals has captured the imagination of British fans and, as he's progressed to the semifinals, the wider sporting public.

Fery faces another step up in the next round, taking on German Alexander Zverev.

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Here is everything you need to know about Fery's next match:

When does Arthur Fery play next?

(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fery will take to Centre Court again on Friday, July 10. The match against Zverev will be first up, before Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic, meaning it will start at 1.30 p.m. BST.

How to watch Fery vs. Zverev

The match will be broadcast on the BBC.

ESPN will also have live updates of both semifinals as well as the women's and men's finals on Saturday and Sunday.

How did Fery reach the semifinal?

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Heading into Wimbledon, ranked world No. 114, there would have been few that gave Fery a chance of making it past the second round, let alone to the semifinal.

The 23-year-old dropped the first set of the tournament before beating Damir Džumhur. He then went on to face Otto Virtanen, where he also lost the first set and came back to win in four.

However, it was his match against Zizou Bergs in the third round where people really sat up and took notice of Fery.

The Brit was two sets to two down and seemingly on the brink of being knocked out having also been 4-1 down in the fourth and fifth sets. But, once again, Fery rallied and won an epic five set thriller, the first time in his career he had gone the distance.

From there, all bets were off. Fery played on Centre Court for the first time, taking on veteran Grigor Dimitrov, who was at one point the world No. 3. Fans were treated to another epic battle as Fery came from 2-1 down to win in five sets.

His quarterfinal, against ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, was his best performance of the tournament, winning in straight sets -- including claiming the last set 6-0 -- in just over two hours.

That set up a huge clash with French Open champion Zverev.

What are his chances against Alexander Zverev?

Alexander Zverev will be making his first Wimbledon semifinal appearance Friday against local hope Arthur Fery. The German No. 2 seed improved to 17-1 in major matches this year, after reaching the semifinals in Australia and winning the French Open. Geoff Burke/Imagn Images

There is no doubt Zverev will be the biggest match of Fery's career and his toughest challenge.

Not only is Zverev one of the best players in the world right now, but he has looked formidable at Wimbledon. He hasn't been forced to play a five set match yet and cruised past Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, beating the American in straight sets.

Physically, he also poses a challenge to Fery.

At 6-foot-6-inches, Zverev has a significant height advantage against Fery and will almost certainly put the Brit under the pump with his huge serves. Zverev has 78 aces this tournament to Fery's 31.

However, Fery has shown he is able to handle the pressure of both the occasion and anything his opponent puts on him. He did not appear concerned when asked how he would go playing a big server like Zverev.

"Yeah, playing big servers is something I've really improved on, accepting sometimes getting aced a lot, and having more pressure on my service games, because I know they run through theirs sometimes easily," Fery told Wednesday's post-match news conference.

"I'm a great returner, I think. Just try to apply pressure that way."

Despite his superior ranking and status as a grand slam champion, Zverev is not known as a consistent grass court player. This year is the first time he has gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon.