Jack Draper set to return from injury at DC Open as wild card

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper is set to return. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jack Draper is poised to return to action this month in more good news for British tennis.

Draper's withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a recurrence of bone bruising in his left arm was the low point of a disastrous first day which also saw all 10 home players in action lose.

But Britain is now celebrating a hugely unexpected semifinalist in Arthur Fery, while Draper has been announced as a wild card entrant into the DC Open in Washington beginning on July 27.

This latest injury was a huge blow for the 24-year-old, who has managed only a handful of tournaments since first stepping away from the tour a year ago with the arm problem.

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Barring a brief appearance at the US Open, he did not return until February, and he was then forced off court again with knee and shoulder issues before managing one tournament on grass at Eastbourne.

There were fears Draper could be facing an extended period out once more but instead his absence will be limited to a month if he does take to the court in the US capital, which his representatives confirmed is the plan.

Washington kicks off the North American hard court swing, with Masters events in Canada and Cincinnati leading up the US Open in late August.

A strong field in Washington includes five of the world's top 10 in Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, Alex De Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev.