Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news with Arthur Fery facing Alexander Zverev in semifinal, Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic later - July 10

Fery: 'I have nothing to lose' in Wimbledon semifinal vs. Zverev (2:34)

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We're set for what should be two captivating men's Wimbledon semifinals on Friday and you can follow them both live with ESPN.

First up on Centre Court, Arthur Fery takes on Alexander Zverev as the British wildcard eyes what would be a historic run to the final.

Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, presents by far the biggest test of Fery's career, but the 23-year-old as been unflappable at the All England Club this year.

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Following that, defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

On Wednesday, The "Fery-tale" continued at Wimbledon.

World No. 114 Arthur Fery, a two-time All-American at Stanford who grew up about a mile away from the All England Club, became a semifinalist at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The British player, 23, who needed a wild-card invitation to enter the tournament, beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a royal box contingent that included Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

In the Open era, there had been only three other men's wild cards to reach the semifinals at any major: Jimmy Connors (1991 US Open), Henri Leconte (1992 French Open) and Goran Ivanisevic (2001 Wimbledon champion).