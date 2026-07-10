Zverev ends Fery's run, to play for 2nd straight Grand Slam

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WIMBLEDON, England -- Alexander Zverev will play for another major trophy, this time in the Wimbledon final, a month after winning his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Zverev ended the "Ferytale" run of British wild card Arthur Fery with an overpowering 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory in the semifinals at the All England Club on Friday.

Zverev, whose breakthrough at Roland Garros came in his fourth Grand Slam final, is attempting to become the first man in the professional era (since 1968) to win his second title at the event immediately after winning his first major trophy.

The 114th-ranked Fery, who grew up five minutes from the All England Club and played at Stanford University, was attempting to become the first wild card to reach the final since Goran Ivanisevic won Wimbledon in 2001.

In Sunday's final, Zverev will meet either defending champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, who were up next on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Sinner in their last meeting in five sets in the Australian Open semifinals.

It was another warm day in southwest London, with the temperature rising to about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius). It was also breezy and a bit cloudier than in recent days.

The women's final on Saturday features two Czech players, Karolina Muchova against Linda Noskova.