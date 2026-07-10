What does the future hold for Novak Djokovic?

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WIMBLEDON, England -- Novak Djokovic walked back onto the court and waved to the crowd, before clapping his hands in appreciation, and then making his way to the exit.

The 39-year-old had just been defeated 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 by Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1, defending champion and his frequent obstacle, in the Wimbledon semifinals for the second consecutive year. Sinner, 24, dominated in every statistical category and Djokovic failed to break serve for just the third time in his major career in completed matches. While the match itself had lacked intrigue, Djokovic's heartfelt farewell provided some.

For the second straight summer, fans were left wondering if his emotional goodbye was merely a "See you next year" or something more. Was it the last time the crowd at the All England Club would see Djokovic as a competitor?

Moments later, while still wearing his sweat-drenched Lacoste match kit, he told a room packed full of reporters that he hoped to be back, but he made no guarantees.

"I would like to, at least one more time," he said. "Let's see."

The question about Djokovic's future at the tournament is hardly new.

After he lost in the final to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024 for the second year in a row, a dejected Djokovic said he "would love to" come back the following year and said he wasn't thinking about it being his last appearance.

And last July, he took a more somber tone after losing to Sinner in the semifinals, but still said he hoped to be back.

"I would be sad, but hopefully it's not my last match on the Centre Court," Djokovic said. "I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. So I'm planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court for sure."

But Friday, playing in his eighth consecutive semifinal at Wimbledon, Djokovic looked further away from the level of Sinner and Alcaraz -- the most dominant players of the last two-and-a-half seasons -- than perhaps ever before. And it now marks two years since his last final appearance at the event, and four years since his last victory. It also comes on the heels of a shocking third-round exit at Roland Garros.

"Of course, I'm disappointed. Of course, I wanted to win Wimbledon," Djokovic said. "That's the reason why I'm still pushing myself so hard. But I just lost to a better player. I have to accept it.

"Obviously tough one. Once you get out of the court, it's a tough one to kind of accept. But it is what it is. I'm not upset with myself. I don't think I've done too much wrong. I was just a level or two worse than he is."

Novak Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles in the past -- and indicated on Friday that he'd like to play in the tournament again. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

WHEN DJOKOVIC WALKED off the court on Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2023, his reign of dominance showed few signs of slowing down. His quest for a record-setting 25th major title seemed all but certain. He had just won his third Slam title of the year at the US Open, and with Roger Federer's recent retirement and a lengthy injury absence for Rafael Nadal, it seemed as if he was largely in a league of his own.

After winning the year-end ATP Finals, he was asked if he could keep himself motivated in 2024. It turned out he had even loftier goals.

"Well, you can win four Slams and Olympic gold," he said with a smile.

But while he didn't have to contend with Federer or Nadal in 2024 -- Nadal retired by year's end -- the season officially marked the emergence of the other Big Two, and the Sinner and Alcaraz Era. Djokovic was upset by Sinner in the semifinals at the Australian Open to start the year and the Italian went on to win his first major title two days later. A knee injury forced Djokovic to withdraw from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals.

After undergoing surgery for his knee, Djokovic amazingly returned in time for Wimbledon -- and made it all the way to the final. But there he was stopped yet again, and this time in straight sets, by Alcaraz. Djokovic got his revenge just weeks later when he defeated Alcaraz at the Olympic Games and claimed the first gold medal of his career. It was perhaps the only milestone remaining for him in the sport. But he made it clear he wasn't ready to walk away, even with his shiny new hardware, and even hinted his desire to play at the 2028 Games.

With little time to prepare for the hard court, he then lost in the third round of the US Open.

And 2025 was perhaps even more discouraging. He reached the semifinals at all four majors but never beyond. An injury forced him out of his clash against Alexander Zverev in Melbourne, but Sinner and Alcaraz were the hurdles he simply couldn't get past in the other three. He lost in straight sets in all three of those matches.

"I can do only as much as I can do," Djokovic said after losing to Alcaraz at the US Open. "Yeah, it will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance best-of-three, but best-of-five, it's tough."

But something unexpected happened at the Australian Open to start the 2026 season.

Djokovic didn't drop a set en route to the semifinals. And then, he defeated Sinner -- the two-time defending champion -- in five sets. When told that John McEnroe, the seven-time major champion and analyst, called it his "finest performance," he didn't entirely agree, but was clear how much it meant.

"To be honest, I wouldn't dare to call it ever, finest ever, but definitely the finest in the last couple of years," Djokovic said. "Under the circumstances and semis against, you know, Sinner, who has been playing the best tennis of his life in the last couple of years, particularly here, [as the] two-time defending champion, it doesn't get better than this."

He later called it one of his best matches in "the last decade or so."

But in the final against Alcaraz, he was thwarted again. He won the first set but then Alcaraz took over to complete the career Grand Slam, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. During Djokovic's runner-up speech, he told the crowd he hadn't expected to be back in a major trophy ceremony again.

"I have belief, and I have always, you know, confidence and vision to win a Slam, another Slam anywhere, to win anywhere where I play, but I did not expect it," he explained to reporters. "That's different."

But he added he was disappointed and "a little bit bitter" about losing. He was somehow both closer to 25 than he had been in over a year, and yet still so far. Due in part to a shoulder injury, he played just three matches between the Australian Open and the French Open. He lost in his only match on clay ahead of Roland Garros at the Italian Open. And in Paris, just as it looked like he might finally have his chance with the absence of Alcaraz and a second-round upset of Sinner, Djokovic was stunned by 19-year-old Joao Fonseca in just under five hours, after taking a two-set lead.

When asked in his news conference after the loss if he had let himself think about the title after Sinner's exit, an emotional Djokovic was defiant.

"I don't care. I'll stop you right there," he said. "No. Just lost [in the] third round. Let's just talk about something else."

Djokovic didn't play again until Wimbledon.

Friday's Wimbledon match marked Djokovic's 55th major semifinal. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

DESPITE NOT PLAYING on grass in nearly a year, and with limited matches under his belt on the year, Djokovic immediately showed why he remains one of the best on the surface.

In the second round at Wimbledon he held off Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time major finalist, to just nine games and he defeated No. 25 seed Arthur Rinderknech in a tight battle in the third round, hitting a crowd-pleasing diving backhand lob volley on match point to secure the win.

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, he produced a classic showing in a thriller that lasted five hours and 15 minutes and went to a deciding set tiebreak against No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 14 years his junior.

It was the longest quarterfinal in Wimbledon history, and proved to Djokovic -- and, in his words, everyone -- that he was still able to "compete with the best players in the world and beat them on the biggest stage."

"That's what I've done in Australia. It's what I've done here," he added.

With an extra day of rest before the semifinals, he was brimming with confidence and optimistic about his chances and the opportunity to face Sinner again.

"I don't know what tomorrow brings. To be honest, let's see. I'm still in the tournament. I still want to go at least one more step further. But this was as good as a final for me. I gave it all that I had, gave it my best."

But Friday was, as he described, a "good old blowout."

He said he didn't think there was much he could have done differently and was just a "half a step late" for almost every shot. The crowd, which chanted "Let's go No-vak, let's go" throughout, as well as other words of encouragement at key moments, remained on his side until the end, but it just wasn't enough to get him into the match. Sinner earned the first break in the ninth game of the opening set, and his victory was never again in doubt. He took the set in just 40 minutes.

Sinner won a blistering 88% of points on his first serve and had 16 aces in the match, and Djokovic had no answers for it. He called it "very unpredictable" and impossible to attack. When a reporter told him that, "Everyone says you're the best returner that has ever been," Djokovic was resolute in his response.

"Was," he said with a smile, before clarifying that he wasn't joking. "That's the reality. Was, was."

In many ways, Wimbledon seemed like Djokovic's best remaining chance to win his 25th major title. With the continued absence of Alcaraz, and with Djokovic's familiarity on grass -- a surface that remains challenging to many less experienced competitors -- Djokovic was also finally healthy. It felt as if the stars might be aligning yet again.

play 1:24 Novak Djokovic survives five-set thriller, advances to Wimbledon semis

The incredible victory over Auger-Aliassime only made it seem all the more plausible. But Sinner was too much yet again. Of course, there's one more major this season, and as Djokovic has repeatedly pointed out, he remains one of the top players in the world and a consistent presence in Slam semifinals. Could he win the title at the US Open? And, perhaps more importantly, is he okay with the possibility that he probably won't?

He was candid when asked a similar question on Friday night.

"Last year I reached four semifinals. This year, out of three slams, I reached one final and one semifinal. I guess for 99% of the players, that would be a very good Grand Slam result," he said. "For me, it's good but not good enough, because I'm blessed and cursed to be used to something [that is the] highest degree in terms of results and achievements.

"Yeah, I mean, that's a good question, because in some way, I'm also dealing with myself in a sense that I'm telling myself, 'Look, this is amazing that you're still able to, as people around me are telling me, able to play at such a high level and push the youngsters to the limit for Grand Slam titles,' which is true. But at the same time, I always have the highest expectations for myself. It's kind of that internal battle really of what I've been through for the 20-plus years of my career, what the goals were always, the expectations, and trying to balance it out and really be a little more humble in that sense."

But, while those around the sport will continue to debate his future and if he should continue to play or retire like many of his peers, it might just come down to one simple truth.

"I like it. I like this life," Djokovic said. "I mean, tennis has given me everything in my life and has allowed me an opportunity to become who I am ... I don't have any pressure [and] no one is forcing me to play. I do it because I really want to and because I still can."