Wimbledon 2026 today: Live updates, news as Karolina Muchova faces Linda Noskova in all-Czech women's final - July 11

Open Extended Reactions

It's an all Czechia Wimbledon women's singles final between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova on Saturday, and you can follow live with ESPN.

Muchova beat American Coco Gauff in the semifinals, with the match taken to a third set tie-break.

- Wimbledon traditions explained: All-white dress code, The Royal Box and strawberries

- Wimbledon 2026 today: Order of play, daily schedule, results, weather forecast

- After dream Wimbledon run, what next for Arthur Fery?

Noskova beat Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to move to her first Grand Slam final in commanding fashion.

On Friday, Arthur Fery's dream run at Wimbledon came to an end as he was soundly beaten by German Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

Fery, who got into the tournament via a wild card, was beaten 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 by the second seed.

It brought the curtain down on what was the feel-good story of the tournament, with Fery becoming the first wild card in 25 years to reach the Wimbledon men's singles semifinals. He was also the only British singles player to progress past the second round.