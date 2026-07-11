Noskova and Muchova prove the continued dominance of Czech tennis

Open Extended Reactions

WIMBLEDON, England -- It took nearly 2½ agonizing hours, six championship points and almost everything Linda Noskova had -- physically and mentally -- to become the 2026 Wimbledon champion Saturday.

And when it was over, after Karolina Muchova failed to return Noskova's last blistering serve, 21-year-old Noskova fell to the ground and onto her back, with her hands on her head in apparent disbelief. She had just become the youngest woman to win the title at the All England Club in 15 years with her roller-coaster 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

For the first set, which took just 31 minutes, No. 9 seed Noskova looked all but assured of the Venus Rosewater Dish. Her dominance continued into the second set as she jumped out to a commanding 5-2 lead. But then nerves seemed to get the best of her, and No. 10 seed Muchova, ever the fighter, raised her level with her back against the wall. She staved off five match points as she won five consecutive games and forced a decider.

But after leaving the court to compose herself, Noskova reclaimed control in the final set. There would be no more Muchova magic. Noskova won an early break and stormed out to a 3-0 lead. There was no stopping her this time.

Now, her name would forever be engraved on the list of champions, alongside so many women from her native Czechia that she had long admired.

Linda Noskova (left) defeated Karolina Muchova on Saturday for the Wimbledon title. Both women are Czech -- and it's the first time two women of the same nationality have faced off in the final since Venus and Serena Williams in 2009. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday was an all-Czech affair, the first final in the Open era between two women representing Czechia. It was also the first major final featuring two women representing the same country since Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys played for the US Open title in 2017, and the first at Wimbledon since Serena Williams and Venus Williams faced off in 2009. No matter who won on Centre Court, the appearance of both Noskova and Muchova in the championship match just further proved the dominance of the Czech women at the All England Club, historically and in recent years.

Noskova and Muchova, who made the semifinals together as doubles partners at the 2024 Olympic Games, shared a warm embrace at the end, once Noskova got herself off the grass. And Noskova couldn't help but acknowledge their friendship and shared country when speaking to the crowd moments later.

"I'm so glad that I could play my first time in a [major] final with you," Noskova said to Muchova during the trophy ceremony. "I think we made history today. I believe that all our fans at home are proud of us no matter the results today."

Noskova's title marked the fifth Wimbledon women's title won by a Czech player since 2011 and the third in four years. Petra Kvitova was the 2011 and 2014 champion, Marketa Vondrousova was victorious in 2023, and Barbora Krejcikova won in 2024. And though she represented the United States for most of her career after defecting from what was then Czechoslovakia, Martina Navratilova was born and raised in the country -- and is the winningest singles player in Wimbledon history with nine titles.

Noskova hugs Muchova at the end of the Wimbledon final on Saturday. Kirsty Wigglesworth

Not to mention, at least one Czech woman has been a part of five of the last seven winning doubles pairings at Wimbledon. And on Saturday afternoon, shortly before the final got underway, Czech teenagers Jana Kovackova and Katerina Zajickova won the junior doubles title.

It's a tradition on grass that both Noskova and Muchova are thrilled to be a part of.

"I mean, the Czech tennis female players have always been incredible. If you look at 10 years back, 20, 30, there's always just been someone," Noskova said earlier in the week. "We kind of still keep on going and keep on having great juniors and youngsters coming up. It's great to see that the country is not stopping [in] tennis.

"But I feel like for me it has always been the fact that us as such a small country, we can definitely do big things in the world if we look up to the people that did it."

play 0:17 Muchova fights back to force decisive set vs. Noskova

BEFORE THURSDAY'S SEMIFINAL matches, neither Muchova nor Noskova had ever played on Centre Court before.

So hours before the first match got underway, the two countrywomen took the court together for a practice session. Both later called it a "nice moment" and a chance to first experience the place that has been so special in Czech tennis history. There were pictures and some laughs -- and clearly just the right amount of experience to get both properly prepared for their matches that afternoon.

Muchova had watched footage of Navratilova playing on the court over the years, and Noskova had looked up to Kvitova -- "the Petra Kvitova," she said during a news conference -- as a child and even credited her as part of the reason she had gotten into tennis. Both Navratilova and Kvitova were in attendance on Saturday and seated prominently in the Royal Box -- and congratulated her in the corridors of the All England Club shortly after.

Many of the Czech players have been asked throughout the tournament and in recent years about the secret sauce and what exactly makes their country -- with a population of just under 11 million, roughly the same as the state of North Carolina -- continue to produce such elite talent. No one seems to have a concrete answer. Muchova even said she was a little tired of the topic when asked on Thursday.

"To get that question all the time, I try to answer every time differently," Muchova said. "I don't know what to say anymore."

For Krejcikova, who defeated countrywoman Nikola Bartunkova in the third round before losing to Muchova in the Round of 16, the success comes down to many factors, but she tried to pinpoint three when speaking to the media.

"I'd say I think we have great coaches. That's, I think, the first thing," she said. "I think we have a great system. We have plenty of tournaments every single way. We have team competitions, as well. We play singles and doubles every weekend, every tournament. I mean, we can play in between each other, like against each other practicing. In the clubs, there are plenty of kids coming up, [there are] group practices.

Noskova receives the trophy from Catherine, Princess of Wales. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't know. Like, I mean, there are just so many things, and somehow, also I think with the mentality that we have as a nation, somehow we are producing a lot of great, great athletes."

Krejcikova talked openly during her title run in 2023 about how she had been inspired by the late Jana Novotna, another Czech star who had won Wimbledon in 1998 and later became her mentor and coach. Both from the same hometown of Brno, the two were initially connected after Krejcikova went to Novotna's house with a letter seeking advice. They started working together soon after. Novotna died of ovarian cancer in 2017, but knowing how much Wimbledon had meant to her made it of extra significance to Krejcikova. She even has stayed in the same house nearby that Novotna used to rent during her playing days.

"[She used to tell] me all the stories about Wimbledon, about the grass, how difficult it was for her to win the title and how emotional she was when she actually made it," Krejcikova said in 2023. "Since then I started to see Wimbledon [as] like the biggest tournament in the world."

play 0:39 Muchova jokes about ending friendship with Noskova after Wimbledon final

The current group of Czech players -- which includes 10 in the current WTA top 100 -- are publicly encouraging of one another. Vondrousova, who was given a controversial four-year suspension from the sport shortly before Wimbledon began due to a skipped doping test, talked during her championship run three years ago about the camaraderie. She said she had texted with Muchova ahead of her final -- and admitted to how emotional she had been when Muchova lost in the French Open final the month before.

"I was crying so much after the final when she lost. It was really sad," Vondrousova said, hours after claiming the Wimbledon title. "In Czech we have so many great players. We also support each other. It's very nice to see."

On Thursday, Vondrousova posted childhood pictures of both Muchova and Noskova to her Instagram story with the caption, "Welcome to the women's Wimbledon final," alongside a heart-eyed emoji. She has since shared other posts about the final, including a split-screen image featuring both players at the end of the match and writing, "We're all crying" on it. Krejcikova wrote, "What a match" on her story with a picture of both on the court battling in the deciding set.

On Saturday, even though they each had the same goal of winning a first Slam title, that support was still on full display, and both Noskova and Muchova shared kind words about one another. Muchova jokingly called Noskova her "ex-friend" before praising her, as she tried to hold back her tears.

"This was your first final of a Grand Slam and the way you handled it, and the way you played, it was really unbelievable," Muchova said. "Beyond this you are an especially very kind person and human being, so congratulations to you and to your team. You deserve it."