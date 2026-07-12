Wimbledon 2026 men's final live: Latest updates as Jannik Sinner bids to defend title vs. Alexander Zverev

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Jannik Sinner, right, will face Alexander Zverev in the men's final on Sunday. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV and Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images)

The 2026 Wimbledon men's singles final is here, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

Jannik Sinner will look to defend his crown against Alexander Zverev, who beat Britain's Arthur Fery in the semifinals.

While Sinner dispatched Novak Djokovic in straight sets in their semifinal clash, Zverev is one of the most in-form players in the world, having won his first Grand Slam at Roland Garros last month.

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On Saturday, 21-year-old Linda Noskova won the women's singles title, fighting off an almighty comeback attempt from Karolina Muchova on Centre Court.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be on hand to present the trophy to the winner of what is set to be a fascinating men's final.