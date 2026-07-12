Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev, defends Wimbledon title

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Jannik Sinner is starting to make a habit of responding to adversity in Paris with titles at Wimbledon.

The top-ranked Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 Sunday for his second consecutive title at the All England Club after his German opponent appeared bothered by a knee issue following a slip to the grass on a key point in the third set.

Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title came in his first tournament since a second-round meltdown at the French Open, when he wilted in a Paris heat wave.

When Sinner ripped a forehand winner up the line on his fist match point, the Italian dropped to the grass on his back in celebration.

Jannik Sinner, after beating Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon, became the fifth man in the Open Era (since 1968) to successfully defend titles at different majors before turning 25. Sunday's victory also was his 100th match win in a major. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A year ago, Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final at the All England Club after wasting three match points against his rival in the Roland Garros final.

It was Sinner's 10th straight victory over Zverev, who was coming off his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech women's final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

The top two seeds appeared perfectly matched until Zverev earned his first break point of the match at 3-3 in the third set -- 2 hours and 42 minutes in. Sinner produced a drop shot and Zverev slipped and appeared to hyper-extend his right knee as he attempted to change directions behind the baseline.