'This is our victory:' Alex Eala receives hero's welcome at Malacañang

Open Extended Reactions

MANILA -- No Filipino athlete has received a warmer homecoming this year than tennis sensation Alexandra Eala.

A day after returning to the Philippines following her historic Wimbledon campaign, she was honored with a hero's welcome at Malacañang Palace in Manila, where she received a presidential citation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

The citation recognized Eala's historic run at Wimbledon, where she became the first Filipino to reach the fourth round of any Grand Slam singles event.

"I feel very seen," Eala said during the ceremony.

"Hearing that come from you, I feel like all the hard work that I've done is seen. All the hours that aren't on TV are seen and validated and appreciated

The 21-year-old admitted she was unusually nervous as she addressed a gathering of top government officials inside the presidential palace.

"I have to confess, I normally do not get nervous when I have to talk," she said.

"But today is an exception. I'm pretty nervous.

"I'm so grateful that I am able to share my triumphs, most especially my recent run at Wimbledon, with the country. As we say, this is our victory. I cannot begin to describe how overjoyed I am to see how my progress has been received by the Filipino people."

Eala arrived in Manila on Sunday, and was welcomed by a delegation led by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Her homecoming came a week after an inspiring Wimbledon run that ended in the fourth round with a hard-fought three-set loss to Italy's Jasmine Paolini, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The campaign was highlighted by a stunning third-round upset of defending champion and world No. 3 Iga Swiatek, whom Eala defeated 7-6 (9), 6-2.

The breakthrough followed another banner year, marked by memorable performances at the 2025 Miami Open and the 2025 US Open.

Following Wimbledon, Eala climbed to a career-high world No. 28 in the WTA rankings.

Alex Eala told Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that she would "do my best to represent the best of our country on and off the court." Philippines' Presidential Communications Office

Her success also ignited nationwide support, with government agencies and private organizations staging public watch parties across the country during her fourth-round match against Paolini.

"Lubos kong ipinagmamalaki ang pagiging Pilipino," Eala said at Malacañang.

(I am very proud to be Filipino.)

"I carry the flag with me wherever I go. And I am a firm believer that where you come from is a big part of who you are."

President Marcos said that he was thrilled to finally meet the country's newest sports icon.

During the ceremony, Eala presented the president his family with signed tennis balls and caps.

"I'm a fan, so I'm gushing. I'm a real fan of yours," President Marcos said. "One day, I hope I will get the opportunity to watch you, even if it's not a Grand Slam. Even if it's a tournament."

Eala, in turn, assured President Marcos that she would continue to represent the Philippines with pride wherever her career took her.

"Like you said, Mr. President, I will do my best to represent the best of our country on and off the court," she said.

"Because I'm really proud, and it comes from a genuine place of love."