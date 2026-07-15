Alex Eala targets Asian Games after Wimbledon milestone

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Alex Eala says that representing the Philippines is among her driving forces, a mindset that has made her one of the country's most beloved sports icons of her generation. Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Alex Eala will look to bring more success to the Philippines by competing in the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

Fresh off a breakthrough grass-court campaign that saw her become the first Filipina in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam, at Wimbledon, the 21-year-old has confirmed that the Asian Games remains part of her plans later this year, provided it does not clash with her commitments on the WTA Tour

"Asian Games is in my plans," Eala said during a media opportunity hosted by the Bank of the Philippine Islands on Tuesday.

"It's always an honor. I think it's different when you play in the Asian and Southeast Asian Games; it's different [because] it brings a different vibe than when I competed on the WTA Tour."

The timing works in Eala's favor, with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from Sep. 19 to Oct. 4, days after the conclusion of the US Open and potentially a start in the Singapore Open.

The China Open, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 11, will overlap with the continental showpiece, but unfinished business at the Asian Games may provide enough motivation for Eala to make herself available for the national team.

In Hangzhou in 2023, then just 18 years old, Eala delivered one of Philippine tennis' best campaigns by claiming two bronze medals -- one in women's singles after reaching the semifinals, and the other in mixed doubles alongside Francis Casey Alcantara.

While those podium finishes were historic, they also left Eala hungry for more.

"I'm really excited and super motivated, and I'm going to give my best," she said of her planned Asian Games stint.

Eala's commitment to the national team comes on the heels of a landmark 2026 campaign that has established her as one of Asia's premier tennis players.

She has captured the biggest title of her career, at the WTA Tour Birmingham Open, reached the semifinals of the Berlin Open with victories over Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina, and made history by becoming the first Filipino in the Open Era to reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Those performances propelled her to a career-high No. 28 in the WTA rankings and positioned her as one of the Philippines' brightest gold-medal hopes heading into the Asian Games.

Eala said that representing the Philippines remained one of the driving forces behind her career, a mindset that has made her one of the country's most beloved sports icons of her generation.

"I carry the flag with me wherever I go," she said at an event to celebrate her homecoming at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Monday, when she received a presidential citation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

"I'm a firm believer that where you come from is a big part of who you are. I do my best to represent our country on and off the court because I'm really proud, and it comes from a genuine place of love."