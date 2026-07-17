Alex Eala inspiring Filipino devotion once reserved for Pacquiao, Reyes, Yulo, Obiena, Diaz

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Alex Eala has done something few Filipino athletes have ever accomplished: She has made the Philippines, a nation that has long centered its sporting attention on basketball, stay up past midnight just to watch tennis.

Her matches rarely aired in prime time, yet Filipinos remained glued to their screens, sacrificing sleep to witness history unfold.

Two decades earlier, Manny Pacquiao inspired the same level of devotion. His fights in the U.S. brought Filipinos to a standstill, whether they took place on Sunday mornings in Manila or Saturday nights in Las Vegas, where he fought many of his biggest bouts.

Pacquiao's training camps dominated headlines, and his fights became must-watch television. He was received like a rock star whenever he returned to the country.

Like Pacquiao before her, Eala is now more than just an athlete. She has become a spectacle.

"Ang dami niyo pala [I didn't realize there were so many of you]," Eala said with a smile as she stepped onto the stage during a homecoming event at Glorietta Mall in Makati on Wednesday.

She was greeted by a packed activity center filled with fans eager to catch a glimpse of the 21-year-old tennis sensation, whose historic Wimbledon campaign captivated audiences around the world.

Some even brought tennis balls, caps, and portraits of Eala, hoping the Filipino star would autograph them.

That appearance capped a whirlwind homecoming.

A day earlier, Eala attended an event hosted by one of her longtime corporate sponsors, at which she met company executives and employees eager to celebrate her achievements. The night before that, she received a presidential citation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang.

She also attended a fan event in Taguig, where supporters and celebrities gathered to welcome her home.

Alex Eala said she could not "begin to describe how overjoyed I am to see how my progress has been received by the Filipino people." Philippines' Presidential Communications Office

"I genuinely felt everyone's love and support during each match, so it's wonderful to be home again," Eala said.

Eala is coming off a breakthrough Wimbledon campaign that made her the first Filipino to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

Her run was highlighted by a stunning straight-sets upset of then-World No. 3 and defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek before she bowed out to Jasmine Paolini in a hard-fought Round-of-16 match, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

That match was shown at watch parties across the country, many of which stretched past midnight after public transportation had already shut down.

"The Wimbledon run was at the top of my list," Eala said when asked about the most memorable moment of her career so far.

Eala's rise has been built on landmark victories. She owns a 7-4 career record against WTA Top 10 opponents, with wins over Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina.

"I think there is a level of focus that I need to reach and I know if I don't reach that, then the chances drop," she said during an appearance on Tuesday.

"So I guess I like to seize the opportunities that I have.

"I like to think that's also intentional. That's also because of the preparation that I put in during the weeks leading up to a match and right before it. So, yeah, I think it's just about the mentality."

Beyond the victories, Eala has also given Filipinos a glimpse into the mindset required to compete at the highest level of a sport that has long taken a back seat in the country's sporting landscape.

"[What courage] looks like is showing up after you've had a bad loss, showing up after you've had a long day, or maybe something else is not going right in other aspects of your life," she said.

"So courage to me looks like showing up when you need to be there."

That mentality has elevated Eala into the company of the Philippines' greatest sporting icons, alongside Pacquiao in boxing, Efren "Bata" Reyes in billiards, Carlos Yulo in gymnastics, EJ Obiena in pole vault, and Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting.

Like the champions who went before her, Eala said the Philippine flag remains at the heart of everything she does.

"Lubos kong ipinagmamalaki ang pagiging Pilipino [I am extremely proud to be a Filipino]," she said.

"I carry the flag with me wherever I go."