Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze announce their marriage

Open Extended Reactions

Tommy Paul has gotten married.

On Friday, the American tennis player and influencer/entrepreneur Paige Paul (née Lorenze) revealed through a joint post on Vogue Weddings' Instagram that they had gotten married on July 14. The wedding was held outdoors in a gorgeous green location at Old Westbury Gardens on Long Island, New York.

Paul's fellow tennis players Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, and Frances Tiafoe were also in attendance.

The couple met via Instagram, according to Vogue Weddings. Paige sent the first direct message, and Tommy eventually invited her to the 2022 US Open. The bride wore a Carolina Herrera dress.