Two-time defending champ Sabalenka, Sinner lead US Open fields

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner lead the fields for the US Open that begins next month.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the direct entry lists Tuesday for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. Based on the July 20 rankings on the WTA and ATP Tours, the cutoff was No. 102 for the women and No. 101 for the men.

Sabalenka tops the women's rankings and will arrive in Flushing Meadows trying to become the first woman to win three straight US Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

Sinner will be trying to regain the title that Carlos Alcaraz took from the 2024 champion when they met in last year's final. The top-ranked Italian is coming off his fifth major championship, when he beat French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz, who has missed the last two majors because of a wrist injury but hopes to return during the North American hard-court swing, is ranked No. 3 and entered in the field.

The U.S. led the way with 14 men and 14 women earning direct entry. No. 102 Anastasia Zakharova was the last woman and Filip Misolic, who used a protected ranking at No. 101, rounded out the men's list.

Misolic was one of eight players (five women, three men) to use a special or protected ranking.

The remainder of the 128-player fields will be filled through wild cards given by the USTA - Williams would be expected to get one if healthy and planning to play after the 44-year-old returned to tennis but injured her knee in a first-round loss at Wimbledon - and qualifying tournaments the week before the main draw begins on Sunday, Aug. 30.