Alex Eala kickstarts North American swing in Mubadala DC Open

After a successful grass court swing that lifted her to a career-high WTA ranking of No. 29, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will open her hard court campaign at the 2026 Mubadala DC Open on July 27.

It is the first stop in what could be a hectic road to her second U.S. Open appearance, with consecutive WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati to follow.

Despite the demanding schedule, the good news for Eala is that she has an excellent opportunity to continue climbing the rankings, as she has only 70 points to defend from last season's hard-court campaign.

Receiving a first-round bye in Toronto already guarantees her 10 ranking points, while the remaining 60 points came from reaching the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open.

For now, however, Eala's focus is on Washington.

The field is headlined by stars such as Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, and defending champion Leylah Fernandez, making it the perfect measuring stick for Eala as she adjusts to faster hard courts.

Alex Eala begins her hard court campaign at the 2026 Mubadala DC Open, where she opens against former world No. 4 Zheng Qinwen. Getty Images

The draw, however, offered no easy introduction.

The Filipina is set to face former world No. 4 and Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, who enters the tournament on a wildcard as she continues her climb back up the rankings.

Although the Chinese star's current ranking no longer reflects her pedigree, she remains one of the toughest first-round opponents in the field, with an explosive first serve and heavy forehand capable of dictating rallies on hard courts.

Although this will be their first official meeting on the WTA Tour, they have faced each other before in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games.

Zheng, then 21, prevailed in three sets, 6-1, 6(5)-7, 6-3, as Eala went on to settle for the bronze medal.

Should Eala pull off the upset, the road hardly gets any easier. A likely second-round meeting with reigning Washington champion and seventh seed Fernandez awaits, renewing a matchup between two of the WTA Tour's brightest young left-handers.

Fernandez holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage after defeating Eala 6-1, 6-4 at the Stuttgart Open.

Alex Eala arrives in Washington carrying momentum after a breakthrough grass court season that saw her reach a career-high world ranking. Getty Images.

Another notable development heading into the tournament is Eala's withdrawal from the doubles competition.

She was initially entered alongside tennis legend Venus Williams, a partnership that would have marked their second tournament together after teaming up at the Italian Open earlier this year.

Difficult as the draw may be, it also aligns with the momentum Eala has built throughout 2026.

The 21-year-old has steadily proven she can compete with the sport's elite, highlighted by her grass-court title at the Birmingham Open and a semifinal appearance at the Berlin Open before becoming the first Filipino in the Open Era to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

With relatively few ranking points to defend over the coming weeks, the opportunity is clear.

A strong showing in Washington could not only provide momentum heading into the bigger tournaments but also move Eala another step closer to breaking into the WTA Top 25, and perhaps even the Top 20, before the year's final Grand Slam.