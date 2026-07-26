Novak Djokovic does gender reveal for fan couple

Open Extended Reactions

A lucky couple enlisted an unlikely celebrity source for a gender reveal: Novak Djokovic.

The couple got Djokovic's attention earlier this year with a simple but unusual request: Would he read out a piece of paper with the gender of their future child on it?

Amused (and honored), the Serbian tennis star first clarified that the couple was aware of what they were asking: "Again, are you sure? Positive?" They were. So Djokovic obliged, first doing some crowd work to determine whether the gathered onlookers were rooting for a girl or a boy, and then proceeding to read out the contents of the paper, which was dropped down to him via string, as shown in a recent social media posting.

It was a girl, with cheers from the audience ensuing.

"She's going to be your whole world," Djokovic told the couple.

The interaction appears to have happened in early March at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, according to comments on the original Instagram post, though the video was not posted until July.

Either way, the new parents of a baby girl (in a reply to Djokovic's comment on the couple's post, they confirmed their daughter was born the same day as Djokovic's match at Wimbledon with Felix Auger-Aliassime on July 7) also got a unique piece of memorabilia out of the experience. In addition to gifting a branded memento, Djokovic took a photo with the couple and autographed the piece of paper he read out for the reveal.

"Dr. Novak Djokovic approved," he wrote, in addition to "Congratulations" with a heart and a signature at the bottom.