Explained: The road Alex Eala must navigate before the U.S. Open

For most fans, the countdown to the U.S. Open begins when the draw is released. But for Alex Eala, it began the moment her Wimbledon campaign ended.

The Filipina sensation may already have secured a direct entry into the season's final Grand Slam, but there is little time to rest before arriving at Flushing Meadows.

Instead, Eala now enters the North American hard-court swing, a month-long stretch that serves as both preparation and another opportunity to continue the best season of her career.

"My focus right now is to prep for the U.S. Open. Some good tournaments," Eala said during her recent homecoming in Manila.

Those tournaments are anything but ordinary.

Three stops before New York

Eala begins her preparations at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington from July 27 to August 2 before travelling to Toronto for the Canadian Open, one of the WTA's premier 1000-level tournaments, from Aug. 5 to 16.

Her final stop comes in Cincinnati from Aug. 11 to 23, widely regarded as the last major tuneup before the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 24.

To casual fans, they may look like three separate tournaments. But to players, they are effectively four consecutive weeks of competition.

Alex Eala begins the North American hard-court swing with three tournaments on her schedule before returning to Flushing Meadows for the U.S. Open. Getty

Why these tournaments matter

The North American swing is designed to prepare players for the hard courts of New York.

After months spent on clay and grass, players use Washington, Toronto, and Cincinnati to readjust to a surface that rewards aggressive baseline play, quicker movement, and consistent serving.

Every match also provides an opportunity to sharpen timing against many of the same opponents they could encounter again at the U.S. Open.

For Eala, the tournaments are also a chance to continue building momentum after climbing to world No. 29 following a breakthrough campaign on grass.

More than just matches

Life on tour extends well beyond matchday.

Between tournaments, Eala will spend much of her time travelling between cities, practicing, recovering, and preparing for the next opponent.

Depending on how deep she advances each week, she could have only a handful of days before boarding another flight.

Recovery quickly becomes part of the competition.

Professional players spend hours with physiotherapists, strength coaches, and trainers while balancing practice sessions, video analysis, gym work, and media responsibilities.

The objective is simple: arrive in New York healthy while maintaining peak form.

Alex Eala enters the hard-court season with momentum after a breakthrough grass-court campaign that included a title in Birmingham, a semifinal appearance in Berlin, and a historic fourth-round run at Wimbledon. Getty

Every point matters

The North American swing also offers valuable WTA ranking points.

Strong performances in Washington, Toronto, and Cincinnati could further improve Eala's ranking and strengthen her position heading into the final months of the season.

That makes every match significant, even before the U.S. Open begins.

"I've been a competitor my whole life. And I'm so passionate about tennis. I've worked so hard for everything that I have, so never say die," Eala said.

The work before the spotlight

Eala has already arrived in the United States as she begins the next phase of her preparation.

By the time she steps onto the courts at Flushing Meadows, she will have already spent weeks competing across North America.

That fortnight may command the global spotlight.

But for Eala, the foundation for a deep run will have been laid long before the opening match.

Before arriving in New York, Alex Eala will compete in Washington, Toronto, and Cincinnati as part of her buildup to one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar. Getty

Returning to familiar ground

By the time Eala arrives in New York, she will be returning to a venue that has already played a significant role in her career.

This year's U.S. Open marks her second consecutive appearance in the tournament's main draw after breaking new ground last year by earning her first Grand Slam main-draw victory.

At the time, she rallied from a 1-5 deficit in the deciding set to outlast Denmark's Clara Tauson in a dramatic tiebreak, a comeback that underscored the resilience that has become one of her trademarks.

Flushing Meadows was also where Eala announced herself to the tennis world four years earlier.

In 2022, she became the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam singles title after capturing the U.S. Open girls' crown without dropping a set, defeating Czech third seed Lucie Havlíčková, 6-2, 6-4, in the final.

The challenge awaiting her this year, however, will be even greater.