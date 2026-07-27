Jack Draper pulls out of DC Open with arm injury

Jack Draper has pulled out of this week's Mubadala DC Open with an arm injury, tournament officials have announced.
It is the latest setback for the 24-year-old, who has been dogged by fitness issues throughout the year and missed the first three grand slam events.
The former world No. 4, who has now fallen to a ranking of 147, had been due to play American Alex Michelsen in the first round.
A statement on X read: "Jack Draper has withdrawn from the tournament with a left arm injury. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Mackenzie McDonald."