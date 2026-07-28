Alex Eala rallies past Zheng Qinwen in Mubadala DC Open first round, sets up showdown with Leylah Fernandez

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Alex Eala opened her North American hard-court swing on a high note, stunning Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback victory in the first round of the 2026 Mubadala DC Open early Wednesday morning (Philippine time) in Washington, D.C.

The victory marked Eala's first career win over Zheng after falling to the Chinese star in their lone previous meeting, a three-set semifinal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, 6-1, 6(5)-7, 6-3.

Eala drew first blood in the opening set, holding serve in the first game before breaking Zheng in the second to seize an early 2-0 advantage. However, Zheng responded immediately, earning a break back and then holding serve to level the set at 2-2.

Both players settled into a rhythm from the baseline, exchanging comfortable holds to remain level at 3-3. The turning point came in the seventh game when Zheng applied sustained pressure on Eala's serve, earning her second service break of the set to move ahead 4-3.

The Olympic champion then showed her composure in a fiercely contested eighth game, fending off resistance to consolidate the break with a crucial hold for a 5-3 advantage.

From there, Zheng stayed in control on serve, closing out the opening set with a confident hold in the 10th game for a 6-4 lead.

Despite the competitive nature of the opener, the Chinese star held a narrow advantage in the attacking exchanges, finishing with 12 winners to Eala's eight -- one of the few statistical edges that separated the pair in the first set.

The second set began with both players looking settled behind their serves, exchanging comfortable holds through the opening two games. Eala then showed her resilience in the third, fending off three break points to escape with a crucial hold and maintain her 2-1 advantage.

Neither player was able to make inroads on return over the next three games before Zheng raised her level in the seventh, breaking Eala at love to edge ahead 4-3. But with the former world No. 4 seemingly in control, Eala produced an immediate response, breaking straight back to erase the deficit and level the set at 4-4.

Riding that momentum, Eala confidently held serve in the ninth game before capitalizing on Zheng's errors in the next, earning another service break to clinch the set 6-4 and force a deciding third.

Eala's cleaner shot-making proved to be the difference in the second set, committing just 10 unforced errors compared to Zheng's 18 while maintaining her composure during the pivotal closing stretch.

Eala carried her momentum into the deciding set, racing to a commanding 4-0 lead by holding serve in the opening and third games while breaking Zheng twice in between. The blistering start extended her run to seven consecutive games dating back to the closing stages of the second set.

Zheng finally halted the surge with a service break in the fifth game, but Eala responded in emphatic fashion, breaking straight back to restore her four-game cushion at 5-1.

The Filipina then completed the impressive comeback against a high-caliber player with a hold of the seventh game.

Awaiting Eala in the Round of 16 is reigning champion Leylah Fernandez in what promises to be an intriguing matchup between two players with Filipino roots.