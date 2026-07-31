Alex Eala finds answers in coach Joan Bosch during gritty DC rally

Open Extended Reactions

With a steely stare and emotions still running high, Alexandra Eala made a beeline for coach Joan Bosch after completing a stunning comeback to defeat Leylah Fernandez, 6-2, 7-6(1), in the round of 16 at the 2026 Mubadala DC Open on Wednesday.

Eala erased a 1-5 deficit in the second set before overwhelming Fernandez in the tiebreak, 7-1, to wrap up the straight-sets victory in one hour and 53 minutes, punching her ticket to the quarterfinals.

As soon as the match ended, Eala went to Bosch, the coach who has become one of the constants in her rise on the WTA Tour.

"Joan, who's here with me, is my confidant," Eala said after the match. "I trust him a lot, as well as my team who's back home."

Bosch serves as Eala's primary coach, and he has guided her through the biggest tournaments on the calendar, including Wimbledon. He has become a familiar figure in Eala's corner during her breakthrough campaign.

Eala credited Bosch with helping her stay composed when momentum shifted in Fernandez's favor.

"He said that I just have to keep going because if I'm there for every ball, I'll have my chances," she said.

"And I did. Like always, he's right. I think it helps me feel like I'm not alone on court."

Bosch is part of the coaching staff at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Majorca, Spain, where Eala has trained since she was 13. He has also worked closely alongside coaches Sandro Viaene and Lluc Bauza during Eala's rise on tour.

Viaene has accompanied Eala in several international tournaments, while Bauza, her fitness coach, oversees her conditioning and physical preparation throughout the season.

Bosch is the lone member of Eala's coaching staff in Washington D.C., however, helping her navigate the tournament's challenging windy conditions.

"The windy conditions... it was definitely a factor, but ultimately something I couldn't control," Eala said. "I think I had some tough moments in the match, and credit to Leylah, she put me into some tough positions."

"I'm super proud of how I fought and how I stayed in there."

The influence of Eala's coach has been evident in the DC Open, her first tournament since her historic Wimbledon campaign that saw her become the first Filipino to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Their preparation centered on sharpening Eala's timing through repetitive forehand and backhand drills, and that work translated into a dominant opening set against Fernandez and helped her weather the Canadian's second-set comeback.

The tournament is also serving as a test of Eala's ability to shake off rust after nearly two weeks away from competition; she returned to the Philippines after Wimbledon to spend time with her family before heading back to the United States.

The layoff appeared evident in her opening-round victory over China's Zheng Qinwen, as Eala needed more than a set to rediscover her rhythm before prevailing, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Against Fernandez, though, she trusted both her preparation and Bosch's guidance from the sidelines to navigate the swirling winds and mounting pressure.

"I know that she was playing a little better, and maybe my level dropped a little bit," Eala said.

"I think those are very tricky moments when you know your level has dropped, and you want to do better, but things just, for one reason or another, aren't coming out.

"I think patience was key there, and just trying to work it out, and have a strong mentality in terms of trying to find solutions."

For Eala, that resilience has been forged through experience.

A year of competing against the world's best has taught her to focus on what she can control while trusting the work she has put in.

"I think I've always had that in me," she said.

"I think it's definitely a mindset that you have.

"That being said, I think it's been trained, or I've practised it. I've had more experience now to implement that mindset at a higher level.

"That just comes also with the level of my tennis getting higher because you always want to win, and you always want to fight. But I think now, with the progress I've had this past year, I have a bit more ammunition to back it up."

While Eala's game continues to evolve against the world's best, this week is serving as a reminder that her strengths extend beyond her shot-making.

With Bosch in her corner, she also has a trusted voice to help steady the ship when the biggest moments arrive.