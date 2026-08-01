Alex Eala sets up semifinal vs. Naomi Osaka in Mubadala DC Open

Open Extended Reactions

Alexandra Eala rolled to a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elina Svitolina, the No. 2 seed, in the Mubadala DC Open quarterfinals in Washington, D.C.

The victory takes Eala's record against the 2018 WTA Finals champion to 2-0, having defeated her in the Berlin Open quarterfinals -- also 6-3, 6-4 -- to advance to the semifinals.

Eala's latest win is her sixth over a top-10 opponent this year and secured her third semifinal appearance of the WTA Tour season.

The Filipina, who has also won the Lexus Birmingham Open title on the WTA 125 calendar this year, will face Naomi Osaka in the semifinals in Washington D.C.

"She's, of course, such an accomplished player," Eala said of Osaka after defeating Svitolina.

"I think she's made waves on and off the tennis court for so many reasons. There's so much respect for her for that."

The opening set turned into a battle of returns, Eala edging a 3-2 advantage as the first five service games all ending in breaks.

The unseeded Filipina consolidated the advantage by holding serve in the sixth game, and she threatened another break after racing to a 30-0 lead in the seventh. Svitolina steadied, however, and reeled off four consecutive points to hold serve for the first time.

Svitolina, 31, had a chance to swing momentum in her favor when she held three break points in the eighth game, but Eala responded with five consecutive points to hold serve.

Eala carried that momentum into the next game and broke for the fourth time to wrap up the first set in just 43 minutes.

Return points proved the biggest difference for Eala, who held a 24-13 advantage over the world No. 10.

The second set opened much like the first, with Svitolina breaking in the opening game. Eala immediately threatened to break back, earning three break points in the second, but the reigning Italian Open champion dug herself out of trouble to consolidate the early advantage for a 2-0 lead.

The players then found more rhythm behind their serves -- trading comfortable holds over the next three games as Svitolina maintained a 3-2 cushion -- before Eala turned the tide in the sixth.

She attacking Svitolina's second serve to earn her first break of the second set and backed it up with a composed hold to lead 4-3.

Each player held their next service game comfortably before Eala -- leading 5-4 -- applied relentless pressure from the baseline to earn a final break to close out the straight-sets victory.