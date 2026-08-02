Alex Eala topples Naomi Osaka, sets up clash against Jessica Pegula

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When the WTA Tour finally witnessed its first meeting between two of Asia's brightest stars, it was Alex Eala who stole the spotlight.

The Filipina tennis sensation continued her dream season by defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-2, in the Mubadala DC Open semifinals early Sunday morning (Philippine time) in Washington, D.C., booking her maiden WTA 500 final and first championship match on hard courts.

Now, Eala stands just one victory away from becoming the first Filipina to capture a WTA singles title, after coming up short in the 2025 Eastbourne Open.

And in this final four clash, the patience of the 21-year old was on full display.

The opening set began with both players holding comfortably behind strong first serves before Eala's return game made the difference. The Filipina stepped inside the baseline in the third game to earn the first break of the match and move ahead, 2-1.

Osaka responded immediately, however, breaking back after finally converting on her fourth break-point opportunity despite Eala saving the first three. The Japanese star then consolidated with a hold to edge in front, 3-2.

Both players settled into their service rhythm from there, trading holds to remain level at 4-4. Eala then raised the intensity in the ninth game, dictating rallies off both wings to force another service break before calmly serving out the opener in the next game.

The Filipina's cleaner ball-striking proved decisive in the first set, committing just 10 unforced errors compared to Osaka's 18.

Going into the second set, Eala carried the great play by immediately breaking the former world No. 1's serve before backing it up with a comfortable hold to open a 2-0 advantage.

After both players held serve over the next two games, the Filipina looked primed to tighten her grip on the match in the fifth game, earning four break points against Osaka's serve. The 28-year old, however, rose to the occasion, saving each of them to escape with a crucial hold and trim the deficit to 3-2.

Yet, the Filipina refused to let the missed break chances linger, holding serve with authority before stepping up her aggressive return game to earn a fourth service break against Osaka, putting herself on the brink of victory at 5-2.

She would complete the three-game run with a hold of serve in the eighth game to claim the triumph.

Eala's historic run will now culminate in a championship showdown against hometown favorite and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, with the Filipina needing one more victory to secure her maiden WTA title.