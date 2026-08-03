Alex Eala claims first title in DC Open, becomes first Filipina to win WTA 500 crown

Open Extended Reactions

Seven years after Washington launched Jessica Pegula's rise into one of the WTA Tour's elite, the American found herself on the other side of another career-defining moment as Alex Eala captured her maiden tour title at the Mubadala DC Open.

The 21-year old Eala became the first Filipina to win a WTA 500 event with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Mubadala DC Open victory over Jessica Pegula on early Tuesday morning Philippine time in Washington.

Their previous meeting came during Eala's breakthrough run at the 2025 Miami Open, where Pegula outlasted the Filipina, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, in a semifinal classic. This time, however, Eala turned the tables, avenging that defeat on the biggest stage of her career to finally lift her first WTA title

And despite an almost three-hour rain delay start before being postponed fully for the day, it did not deter the Filipina tennis sensation to complete her dream run.

To start the opening set, both players took care of their service games, as Eala edged ahead 2-1 after three comfortable holds. The Filipina then applied early pressure on Pegula's serve in the fourth game, earning her first break point of the match, but the American erased the threat to level the set at 2-2.

The 32-year old responded by creating a break opportunity of her own in the following game, converting it to secure the first service break of the contest. Eala, however, wasted little time answering back, immediately breaking serve before backing it up with a composed hold in the seventh game to reclaim the advantage at 4-3.

Eala continued to pressure Pegula's serve in the eighth game, creating two break-point opportunities, but the American came up with timely serving to escape with a crucial hold.

The 2024 US Open runner-up then flipped the script in the next game, earning two break points before converting the decisive break to move in front, 5-4. Ultimately, a hold of serve in the 10th game gave her a one-set advantage.

Going into the second set, both players would follow the same script of holding serves for Eala to lead 2-1 anew.

But rain once again resurfaced that interrupted the match, which prompted for it to be moved to the following day.

And when both players reconvened, their serving remained on point for the second set with the fourth to ninth games being a hold of serves, as Eala maintained a slim 5-4 lead.

Eala delivered the decisive blow in the 10th game, breaking Pegula's serve to force a winner-take-all third set.

Carrying that momentum into the decider, the Filipina immediately took control with an early break before backing it up with consecutive holds to race to a commanding 3-0 lead.

She never let her foot off the gas, breaking Pegula's serve once more in the fourth game before consolidating the advantage with another comfortable hold, extending the gap to 5-0. Eala completed the bagel with one final break of serve to cap off a remarkable comeback and secure the biggest win of her career.

After this successful run in Washington, Eala is expected to rise to world No. 20 right before the start of her debut campaign in the WTA 1000 Toronto Open, where she received a first-round bye.