Williams sisters to play doubles together at the Cincinnati Open

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MASON, Ohio -- The Williams sisters are back on track to playing doubles tennis ahead of the U.S. Open.

Serena and Venus Williams are set to take part in the Cincinnati Open, which begins next week. Organizers announced Monday they received a wild-card entry into the doubles field.

They last played a doubles match together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is their first time teaming up in the hard-court tune-up tournament in Mason, Ohio.

Serena and Venus Williams last doubles match was in the 2022 U.S. Open. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file

The Williams sisters received a wild-card entry to play doubles at Wimbledon, but an injury to Serena prevented that from happening.

They have won 14 major titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles play.

Venus Williams, 46, is set to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open later this month in New York alongside Alexander Bublik. She and her younger sister playing at Cincinnati is the latest step in Serena's comeback at age 44 after losing at Wimbledon in her first singles match in nearly four years.