Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati with wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open, the Masters 1000-level event where he is the defending champion, with an ongoing right wrist injury.

"We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible," tournament director Bob Moran said in a release Tuesday. "We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future."

Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand during a Tuesday practice session in Murcia, Spain. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since the Barcelona Open in April, when he withdrew with the wrist injury that also forced him to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.

Recent practice footage of Alcaraz seemingly playing near full strength had led to speculation that he could be returning at Cincinnati.

The main draw of the US Open, where Alcaraz is the defending champion, begins Aug. 30. Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind Jannik Sinner, is on the entry list but has not yet confirmed his participation.