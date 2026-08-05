Alex Eala braces for another brutal draw in Toronto after maiden WTA Tour title

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala faces an entirely different challenge after winning the biggest title of her career in Washington D.C: Proving it was only the beginning.

There has been little time for celebration after Eala etched her name into Philippine tennis history by capturing her maiden WTA Tour title at the Mubadala DC Open, and she has quickly shifted her focus to the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, the first WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court swing and another opportunity to measure herself against the sport's elite.

Fresh off her championship run that featured victories over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, No. 2 seed Elina Svitolina, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and three-time Washington champion Jessica Pegula, Eala arrived in Toronto carrying both momentum and heightened expectations.

Toronto marks Eala's first event as a Top 20 player after climbing to a career-high No. 20 in the WTA rankings after her title run in Washington., but her route through the draw is no easier despite that breakthrough and a previously granted first-round bye.

Eala, the No. 25 seed, opens her campaign against big-serving American Alycia Parks, a familiar opponent who rallied past her for a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the opening round of this year's Australian Open.

The Filipina has since established herself as one of the WTA Tour's most aggressive returners, but Parks remains a dangerous first-round opponent capable of shortening points with one of the most powerful serves in the women's game.

Should Eala exact revenge, the road becomes even steeper.

Waiting in the third round could be No. 8 seed Linda Noskova, who defeated Eala twice earlier this season: 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells and 6-2, 6-4 in the Berlin Open semifinals. Eala has a 1-13 record against Czech opponents, recording her lone victory against Nikola Bartunkova in the WTA 125 Birmingham Open final.

Beyond that looms a possible quarterfinal showdown with Coco Gauff, the No. 4 seed, while a semifinal berth could feature a meeting with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka if the seeds hold.

The tough draw is nothing new for Eala, but she will not be daunted.

Eala is a self-described "competitive athlete" and has a 9-4 record against Top 10 players -- including her past five such matches -- reinforcing her reputation for elevating her game against the sport's biggest names.

After the biggest week of her career, the question is no longer whether Eala belongs or can defeat elite players; it is whether she can build on her breakthrough success in another field loaded with the world's best.