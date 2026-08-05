Million-dollar 1 Point Slam returning to Australian Open in 2027

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MELBOURNE, Australia -- The million-dollar 1 Point Slam is returning to the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2027.

Australian Open organizers announced Wednesday that the crowd favorite from last January would again be offering a top prize of a million Australian dollars ($705,000 at current exchange rates) when it is held next year before the Jan. 17-31 main draw at Melbourne Park.

Jordan Smith, a little-known local amateur player beat Jannik Sinner and went on to make himself a millionaire in Australian dollars after winning the 1 Point Slam. The Australian won on the third stroke of the final when Joanna Garland, the women's No. 117 from Taiwan, sent a two-handed backhand wide.

All the matches lasted just one single point in a knockout bracket that included men and women, professionals and amateurs, plus celebrities such as Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou, who was knocked out without hitting a ball after an ace from Petar Jovic.

The event also included Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev and Naomi Osaka.

"My journey started at a qualifying event at Sydney Olympic Park -- I never expected it would lead to me stepping onto Rod Laver Arena and competing against world-class players, let alone walking away as the winner. It completely changed my life," Smith said in an Australian Open statement Wednesday.

"This year we'll be hosting an event at our own club and hopefully inspiring more players to give it a go, just like I did. You never know where it might take you," Smith added.

From next week, affiliated clubs, associations, coaches and partner schools across Australia can register their interest to host a 1 Point Slam qualifying event in the leadup to the Melbourne Park final.