US Open 2025: Tennis schedule, how to watch on ESPN

The US Open broke records in 2024 by offering the largest purse in tennis history. The final Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is upping the ante this year.

The 2025 US Open will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, topping the $75 million at stake last summer. The total marks a 20% increase. Reigning men's and women's singles champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will look to defend their crowns in New York and take home a respective winning share of $5 million.

ESPN will present exclusive coverage of the three-week tournament across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. Check out key facts about the 2025 event below:

When is the US Open?

The 2025 US Open runs from Sunday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 7.

How can fans watch?

ESPN's exclusive coverage of the main draw begins Aug. 24 at noon ET on ABC. It marks the first time the tournament opens on a Sunday, and the first time coverage begins on ABC. Fans can also catch daily marathon coverage from all courts on ESPN and in the US Open streaming hub.

What is the US Open championship schedule?

* All times are Eastern

** All streams are available in the ESPN App

Sunday, Aug. 24: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN2 and 12 p.m. on ABC. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Monday, Aug. 25: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Wednesday, Aug. 27: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Thursday, Aug. 28: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN and 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Friday, Aug. 29: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN and 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Saturday, Aug. 30: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Sunday, Aug. 31: Traditional broadcast coverage begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN, 3 p.m. on ABC and 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Monday, Sept. 1: Traditional broadcast coverage of the round of 16 begins at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Tuesday, Sept. 2: Traditional broadcast coverage of the quarterfinals begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Wednesday, Sept. 3: Traditional broadcast coverage of the quarterfinals begins at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 11 a.m..

Thursday, Sept. 4: Traditional broadcast coverage of the women's semifinals begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

Friday, Sept. 5: Traditional broadcast coverage of the women's doubles championship begins at 12 p.m. on ESPN2. The men's semifinals begins at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

Saturday, Sept. 6: Traditional broadcast coverage of the women's championship begins at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

Sunday, Sept. 7: Traditional broadcast coverage of the men's championship begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

