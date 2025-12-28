Open Extended Reactions

The second season of TGL action kicked off Sunday afternoon, as last year's champion, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, went head-to-head against the 2025 runner-up, New York Golf Club.

Atlanta picked up right where it left off last year, beating New York 5-4 in a match that came down to the final hole.

Billy Horschel, Corey Conners and Chris Gotterup were the active players for Atlanta. Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay were all inactive. For NYGC, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick competed, while Rickie Fowler sat out.

Here's a look at the best moments from the TGL season opener.

Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York GC

Gotterup kicks off the new season

First tee shots of Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Je5Ylx3HCu — TGL (@TGL) December 28, 2025

After being called up by Atlanta because of injuries to Thomas, Glover and Cantlay, Gotterup had the honor of taking the first shot of the 2025-2026 season. He drove the ball 295 yards.

Schauffele and Horschel hit rocks

play 1:10 Schauffele, Horschel both hit the rock in TGL season debut Xander Schauffele and Billy Horschel each clip the rock on the TGL stinger hole.

Atlanta and New York had similar misfortunes to start Hole 6, as Schauffele and Horschel hit rocks on their drives. The hole ended in a tie.

Billy Ho loves the kids

Birthday at TGL > Birthday anywhere else pic.twitter.com/T14yEbV4qq — TGL (@TGL) December 28, 2025

During an intermission in the match, Horschel spotted a young fan celebrating a birthday. Horschel gave the little boy a golf ball and appeared to sign it for him.

Young cuts into the Atlanta lead

Cam Young absolutely delivering 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5cNFSuKJVq — TGL (@TGL) December 28, 2025

With Atlanta holding a two-point lead on Hole 13, NYGC needed to win the hole, and Young delivered, sinking a 23-foot putt to make it 4-3.

Fitzpatrick follows up Young

Can Fitz hit a 22-footer? HE CAN!! pic.twitter.com/dkrlq39VzN — TGL (@TGL) December 28, 2025

In a gotta-have-it spot, Fitzpatrick came up big for New York Golf Club on Hole 14, following up Young's 20-foot putt with one of his own, sinking a 211-footer to tie the score at 4-4 entering the final hole.

Horschel comes up clutch

play 1:07 Billy Horschel sinks clutch eagle putt to win match for Atlanta Billy Horschel breaks New York's hearts again as he sinks a 37-foot putt to win the match for Atlanta.

With the match on the line, Horschel proved to be clutch as he nailed a 37-foot putt to give Atlanta the victory. The putt was one of the longest in TGL history.