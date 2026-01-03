TGL best moments: Boston Common earns first win in team history

Open Extended Reactions

TGL action continued on Friday night as the Los Angeles Golf Club faced off against Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

After going winless during the inaugural TGL season in 2025, Boston Common picked up its first win in team history to start the 2026 season, beating Los Angeles 7-5 in a back-and-forth match.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Michael Thorbjornsen were the active players for Boston. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama were all inactive. For Los Angeles, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala competed, while Tommy Fleetwood sat out.

Here's a look at the best moments from Friday's match.

Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles GC

Not the debut Thorbjornsen hoped for

When Thorbjornsen imagined his first TGL appearance, surely he didn't think his first shot in the SoFi Center would be in a bunker. But that's how fate would have it on Hole 1. Matters only got worse when the TGL rookie's shot bounced right back into the bunker. Boston went on to lose the hole, giving LA a 1-0 lead.

Rory sets Boston up to tie

Los Angeles didn't hold the lead for long, as McIlroy hit a perfect shot from 92 yards out, leaving the ball just nine feet away from the hole. Following a missed shot from Rose, LAGC declined a hammer throw, giving Boston the point on the hole and tying the match at 1-1.

Theegala nails a 70-footer

play 0:44 Theegala chips in for Los Angeles in TGL The crowd is pumped after Sahith Theegala chips in at Hole 4 for the Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL.

Theegala put the pressure on Boston Common on Hole 4, sinking an impressive shot from just over 70 feet out. The shot put Los Angeles in position to extend its lead, so the team threw the hammer to make the hole worth two points.

Thorbjornsen responds

Thorbjornsen answered Theegala with a clutch shot of his own on Hole 4, hitting a near 11-foot putt to tie the hole and keep LA's lead at one point, 2-1.

Boston retakes lead on Hole 12

The duel between Theegala and Thorbjornsen continued into the singles portion of the match, as the two squared off on Hole 12. Thorbjornsen rose to the occasion again, sinking a 17-foot putt to give Boston Common a 6-5 lead.

Thorbjornsen seals the win

play 0:55 Michael Thorbjornsen wins Boston's first-ever match in TGL Boston Common picks up its maiden victory in the TGL behind this Michael Thorbjornsen birdie at the final hole.

It's like it was meant to be for Thorbjornsen. With a chance to seal the win for his hometown team, the Boston native drilled a 15-footer to give Boston a 7-5 win.