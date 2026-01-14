Open Extended Reactions

Jupiter Links Golf Club took the TGL green for the first time this season, taking on New York Golf Club on Tuesday night at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jupiter Links got off to a hot start, taking a 2-0 lead on the first two holes, but New York overcame the deficit, storming back to win the match 8-3.

Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Akshay Bhatia were active for Jupiter Links, while Tiger Woods and Tom Kim were inactive. For New York, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler were in action with Xander Schauffele sitting out.

Here are the best moments from Tuesday's match.

Will Ferrell introduces Jupiter Links and New York

Fans in attendance got some laughs ahead of Tuesday's match. Actor Will Ferrell introduced the players for both teams, plus the player who would be coaching up Jupiter Links from the bench.

"Some guy named Tiger," Ferrell said. "Who's that? Does anyone know? Nevermind."

Jupiter Links strikes first

Even from the bench, Tiger Woods found a way to get in a hammer throw.

Jupiter Links got an early advantage on Hole 1, after Fowler hit a drive into the bunker for New York. Meanwhile, Jupiter Links found themselves just under eight feet from the hole after two shots. So, Woods threw the hammer, which New York declined, giving Jupiter Links a 1-0 lead.

Jupiter Links earns first-ever multiple-point lead

After a forgettable season last year, Jupiter Links got off to a much better start this campaign. The team earned its first-ever multiple-point lead, with a quick 2-0 lead over New York on the first two holes of the match. Max Homa was caught taking in the moment on camera.

"This is easily the best I've ever felt," Homa said to his teammates.

Max is having fun tonight. pic.twitter.com/MMXtctlhzC — TGL (@TGL) January 14, 2026

Young narrowly misses from 125 yards out

Young nearly put the team on his back on Hole 4. After New York hit the ball into the penalty area on its second shot, which lead to a 1-stroke penalty for the team, Young was just inches away from giving his team a chance to tie the hole from 125 yards away. His shot bounced off the flagpole, allowing Jupiter Links to win the hole and earn a point.

play 0:38 Cameron Young nearly holes out from 125 yards out New York Golf Club's Cameron Young hits the flagstick on the fourth hole for a near birdie.

Fowler seals the win for New York

With one last chance to close the gap on New York's 6-3 lead, Jupiter Links threw the hammer ahead of Hole 13 to make it worth two points. The pressure was no problem for Fowler, however, as he sank a 14-foot putt on his third shot to secure the win for NYGC.