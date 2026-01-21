TGL highlights: Los Angeles beats Jupiter Links 8-4

Open Extended Reactions

Jupiter Links Golf Club played in its second of back-to-back TGL matches on Tuesday night, as the team went head-to-head with Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jupiter Links needed a win to avoid starting the season 0-2 for a second consecutive year, but Los Angeles came out on top in a match that was much closer than the 8-4 final score suggests.

For Los Angeles, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala were in action with Tommy Fleetwood sitting out. On the other side, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Akshay Bhatia were active for Jupiter Links, while Tiger Woods and Tom Kim were inactive.

Here are the best moments from Tuesday's match.

LA takes a 2-0 lead

play 0:32 Los Angeles goes up 2-0 after Akshay Bhatia misses putt After the hammer is thrown, Jupiter's Akshay Bhatia misses a putt as Los Angeles takes an early lead.

Los Angeles scored the first points of the match with a successful hammer throw on Hole 2. LAGC made the hole worth two points after a great second shot by Theegala to put the team within 17 feet of the hole, while Jupiter Links was still nearly 60 feet away. A missed 17-foot putt by Rose gave Jupiter Links a chance to tie the hole on the fourth shot, but Bhatia narrowly missed an eight-foot putt.

Bhatia sets Jupiter up to score

Bhatia hit a near-perfect ball on the first shot of Hole 5. The 197-yard shot left his team just over four feet away from the hole. Jupiter Links followed up by throwing the hammer, but Los Angeles declined and conceded a point.

Akshay perfect to four feet 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OV7soBmbpX — TGL (@TGL) January 21, 2026

TGL brought the stars out

Numerous celebrities attended Tuesday night's TGL action. Former NFL players Victor Cruz and Melvin Gordon and LPGA stars Amy Yang and Brooke Henderson were among the stars in the building.

Rose sinks TGL's first albatross

Rose pulled off one of golf's rarest achievements on Hole 10, as he logged an albatross to win the hole and give LA a 5-1 lead. To record an albatross, a player must hole out three shots under par. In this case, Rose sank the ball on his second shot of a Par 5 hole.

play 1:01 Justin Rose fired up after sinking an albatross Justin Rose buries his second shot on the par-5 for an albatross for Los Angeles.

Homa comes up big on Hole 13

Homa put Jupiter Links within striking distance late in the singles portion of the match. Jupiter threw the hammer ahead of the first shot, which forced the opposing team to accept. Homa followed up by beating Rose in a head-to-head duel and cut the LA lead to 5-4.

Morikawa seals the win

Morikawa answered Homa's two-point score with one of his own on Hole 14. After sinking a 17-foot putt on his second shot, Los Angeles threw the hammer ahead of Bhatia's second shot putt from 10 feet out. Bhatia missed the putt, giving LA two points.