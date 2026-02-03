TGL highlights: Jupiter Links pulls off upset win over Atlanta Drive

Jupiter Links Golf Club's Akshay Bhatia's tee shot on the first hole lands in the bunker and Max Homa's goes into the water as their team falls down 1-0 early. (1:08)

2025 TGL champion Atlanta Drive Golf Club was back in action after three weeks without a match, taking on Jupiter Links Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jupiter Links beat Atlanta 8-6, ending a losing streak that extended all the way back to January 2025.

Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Akshay Bhatia all suited up for Jupiter Links, while Tiger Woods and Tom Kim were inactive. For Atlanta, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Chris Gotterup were active, as Justin Thomas sat out.

Here are the best moments from Monday's match.

Not how you want to set a record

Atlanta's Gotterup set the record for the longest drive in TGL history on the team's first shot of the night. However, the 374-yard drive landed in the bunker. Atlanta managed to overcome the difficult spot, as the team went on to win Hole 1 and take a 1-0 lead.

Chris Gotterup sets the TGL longest drive record at 374 yds...and it somehow ended up in the bunker 😭 pic.twitter.com/QemH2N0U9j — TGL (@TGL) February 2, 2026

Woods doesn't love his team's start

During an interview between the first two holes, Tiger Woods was asked about his thoughts on his team dropping the first hole of the match, and he didn't hold back. Woods said the team intended to take an early lead, "but so much for that idea."

Not the start Tiger was looking for 😂 pic.twitter.com/hLzavPWEtl — TGL (@TGL) February 2, 2026

Jupiter Links wins three consecutive holes

After a slow start, momentum swung in Jupiter Links' favor on Hole 3. The team tied the match, scoring on Holes 3 and 4, and had a chance to take its first lead of the match on Hole 5. Homa wasn't going to let that opportunity pass him by, as his first shot left his team less than five feet from the pin. Jupiter Links won the Hole and claimed a 3-2 lead. This was the first time they won three consecutive holes in team history.

play 1:00 Jupiter Links win 3 holes in a row for the 1st time Jupiter Links Golf Club makes team history as they win three holes in a row for the first time ever, helping them grab the lead.

Jupiter Links wins five straight

Jupiter Links wasn't done after winning Holes 3, 4 and 5. The team extended the point streak to five in a row, beating Atlanta on Holes 6 and 7 as well to take a 5-2 lead.

play 1:12 Akshay Bhatia's incredible tee shot helps Jupiter Links win 5th hole in a row Akshay Bhatia's tee shot on the seventh hole lands within 4 feet of the hole, leading to Tiger Woods throwing the hammer and Jupiter Links winning their fifth hole in a row.

The rare double hammer

Jupiter Links put the pressure on Atlanta on Hole 9. After Atlanta threw the hammer earlier during the hole, Jupiter Links claimed the advantage as play continued. The team threw the hammer itself, making the hole worth three points. Ultimately, neither team capitalized as the hole ended in a tie.

Atlanta throws the hammer 🔨



Akshay answers back with an INSANE shot out of the sand 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HzpPBaPyWD — TGL (@TGL) February 2, 2026

Jupiter Links extends lead

Jupiter Links kept rolling in the singles portion of the match, taking a six-point lead on Hole 12. Looking to close the gap, Atlanta threw a hammer before the first shot. But Atlanta's Horschel bunkered, and Jupiter Links didn't squander the opportunity to extend the lead.