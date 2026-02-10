TGL highlights: The Bay earns first win, beats Los Angeles 11-5

Open Extended Reactions

The Bay Golf Club went head-to-head with Los Angeles Golf Club in a high-stakes TGL match on Monday night.

Still looking for its first win of the season, The Bay notched an 11-5 victory over Los Angeles to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala and Tony Finau suited up for Los Angeles, while Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa sat out. For The Bay, Min Woo Lee, Luke Clanton and Neal Shipley were active. Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry were inactive.

Here are the best moments from Monday's match.

Finau hits the Dougie

Before kicking off a tense match, LA's Finau knew exactly how to let loose. As he stepped up to take his first tee shot, Finau dropped his club and hit the Dougie for the fans in attendance at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

play 1:01 Tony Finau hits the Dougie, then sends it into the bunker Tony Finau electrifies the crowd with his dance moves before sending his ball into the sand.

Lee hits impressive first shot

Following a scoreless start through the first two holes of the match, momentum swung in The Bay's favor on Hole 3, as Lee nearly hit a hole-in-one. On The Bay's first shot, Lee hit the ball 211 yards, leaving his team just under nine feet from the pin.

Min Woo Lee sending it through the bridge 🌉 pic.twitter.com/OYpJzSm1x3 — TGL (@TGL) February 10, 2026

Clanton gives The Bay an early lead

The TGL rookie struck first in his debut. Following up on the near-perfect first shot by Lee, Clanton sank a putt from eight feet and 11 inches out to give The Bay a 1-0 lead.

📥 Clanton's putt for the win pic.twitter.com/uT6fYZ5l5i — TGL (@TGL) February 10, 2026

Shipley makes TGL history

This was a debut that The Bay's Shipley may never forget. After extending the lead to 3-0 on Hole 4, Shipley kept the scoring streak going by sinking a hole-in-one on Hole 5. This marked the first-ever hole-in-one in TGL history.

play 0:55 Neal Shipley sinks the first hole-in-one in TGL history Neal Shipley spins one back into the cup for the first hole-in-one in league history.

Clanton extends The Bay's lead

With a 5-3 lead entering the singles portion of the match, The Bay's Clanton added two more points on Hole 5. Clanton put his team in position to win the hole with a second shot that left The Bay just six feet from the hole, while LA was over 11 feet away. Following an accepted hammer throw for The Bay, Clanton sank the putt to push the lead to 7-3.

Finau narrowly misses on Hole 13

Down two points with only two holes remaining, Finau nearly cut The Bay's lead to a single point on Hole 13. Finau's second shot, from 122 yards away from the pin, appeared destined to drop into the hole. However, the shot was just to the left, and the hole ended in a tie.

No how'd that not go in?! pic.twitter.com/kmEv560NqT — TGL (@TGL) February 10, 2026

Shipley seals the win

Who better to ice the game for The Bay than the owner of the TGL's only hole-in-one? Shipley came up big for The Bay one more time on Hole 14, sinking a 16-foot putt to add two more points to his team's lead and put the game out of reach for LA.