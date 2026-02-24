TGL doubleheader highlights: Atlanta beats Boston, loses to Los Angeles

Open Extended Reactions

Following a matchless week, TGL returned for a Monday night doubleheader at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

It was a busy night for Atlanta Drive Golf Club, which competed in both matches. The team faced Boston Common Golf in the first leg and ended the night against Los Angeles Golf Club.

Atlanta beat Boston 5-2 before dropping the second match to Los Angeles 7-3.

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Chris Gotterup were active for Atlanta in the first match, as Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover sat out. For Boston Common, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Michael Thorbjornsen suited up. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama were inactive.

Against Los Angeles, Horschel and Glover played with Cantlay for Atlanta. Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa were in action for LA, while Sahith Theegala sat out.

Here are the best moments from Monday's doubleheader.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

Atlanta scores first

Atlanta Drive was the first team on the board. But the score came in anticlimactic fashion, as Boston declined a hammer throw by Atlanta, giving the team a point.

play 0:18 Boston Common Golf declines hammer, Atlanta Drive GC wins second hole Boston Common Golf declines to hammer on the second hole, giving Atlanta Drive GC the lead 1-0.

Boston wins Hole 6

Boston capitalized on a missed putt by Thomas on Hole 6 to cut Atlanta's lead to one point. After two shots, Atlanta was just over 12 feet away from the pin, while Boston was nearly 11 feet away. Thomas narrowly missed his putt to the left, creating the opening for Bradley to sink the 11-foot putt for a point.

play 0:28 Keegan Bradley puts Boston Common Golf on the board Keegan Bradley wins the sixth hole to put Boston Common Golf on the board, now trailing Atlanta Drive GC 2-1.

Gotterup sinks long pott

Gotterup came up big for Atlanta on Hole 8, sinking a putt to give his team a 3-1 lead. Both teams were within 15 feet of the pin after two shots, leaving Gotterup and McIlroy with opportunities to putt for birdie. Gotterup managed to sink his attempt, but McIlroy came up short as his putt was just left of the hole.

play 0:21 Chris Gotterup gives Atlanta Drive GC a 3-1 lead Chris Gotterup makes the putt on the eighth hole, helping Atlanta Drive GC take a 3-1 lead over Boston Common Golf.

Thomas narrowly misses 36-foot chip shot

Thomas chose an unconventional method in an attempt to sink a shot from 36 feet out. Instead of putting, Thomas elected to hit a chip shot on the green and it nearly paid off, as his shot landed just three inches to the left of the hole.

Chipping on the green, somehow it works pic.twitter.com/DEFZvvce6s — TGL (@TGL) February 23, 2026

Bradley sets new TGL record

Bradley got every bit of the ball in his first shot on Hole 11. He hit a 384-yard drive, setting a new record for the longest drive in TGL history. Despite a great start, Bradley couldn't take advantage as the hole ended in a tie.

play 0:31 Keegan Bradley hits the new longest drive ever in TGL Keegan Bradley hits a 384-yard drive on Hole 11 for Boston Common Golf.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

LA strikes first

Los Angeles quickly halted Atlanta's momentum from its win against Boston. LA scored on Hole 1 and followed by beating Atlanta on the next two holes to enter Hole 4 with a 3-0 lead.

Collin puts a bow on it, 10'2" to win the hole pic.twitter.com/NQxkuGEBkF — TGL (@TGL) February 24, 2026

Fleetwood hits chip shot on Hole 11

Atlanta had a chance to cut Los Angeles' lead to just one point on Hole 11, but Fleetwood refused to let that happen. Cantlay nearly sank a shot from 43 yards out, leaving his team just 2 feet from the hole. But that shot wasn't good enough, as Fleetwood followed up by draining a chip shot from just over 18 feet out to keep the score at 5-2.