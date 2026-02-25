TGL highlights: New York loses to The Bay, Boston Common in doubleheader

Open Extended Reactions

TGL hosted the second day of back-to-back doubleheaders on Tuesday night at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

After Atlanta Drive Golf Club's busy Monday night that included competing in two consecutive matches, New York Golf Club got its chance to do the same. New York opened the night by taking on The Bay Golf Club, before facing Boston Common Golf in the second leg.

New York dropped both matches of the doubleheader, losing to The Bay 5-3, and then to Boston Common 9-2.

Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick started the night for NYGC in the first match, as Cameron Young sat out. For The Bay, Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark suited up. Min Woo Lee was inactive.

Against Boston Common, Young, Schauffele and Fowler played for New York. Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott were in action for Boston Common, while Rory McIlroy sat out.

Here are the best moments from Tuesday's doubleheader.

New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club

Åberg and Schauffele take the first shots of the day

Åberg and Schauffele got the night started for their respective teams. Åberg hit a 312-yard drive, while Schauffele's drive went 314 yards. The Bay went on to win the hole, via a near 12-foot putt by Lowry.

Xander and Ludvig kick off tonight's match.



Marked safe from lava on Flex. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/lDcvTnH3hu — TGL (@TGL) February 24, 2026

The Bay gets rolling early

After winning the first two holes, The Bay's momentum continued into Hole 3. The team won a third consecutive hole, as Åberg made an 11-foot putt to give his team a 3-0 lead.

play 0:22 Ludvig Aberg's birdie helps The Bay Golf Club win 3rd hole in a row Ludvig Aberg walks in a 10-foot birdie to help The Bay Golf Club win their third hole in a row to start the match.

Lowry's daughter celebrates birthday at TGL

Even while at work, Lowry found a way to celebrate his daughter's birthday with her. In the SoFi Center, Lowry presented his daughter with a birthday cake as the group in attendance with her joined in, singing "Happy Birthday."

Shane's daughter celebrating her birthday at TGL might be the best thing ever 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VfnEobml0o — TGL (@TGL) February 24, 2026

Fitzpatrick misses scoring opportunity

Trailing 3-1 on Hole 7, New York had a chance to tie the score at 3-3. Following a first shot by Schauffele that left NYGC just under 12 feet from the pin, The Bay accepted a hammer throw by New York. With a chance to win the hole, Fitzpatrick missed the putt and the hole ended in a tie.

play 0:27 Matt Fitzpatrick can't believe his birdie putt misses New York Golf Club's Matt Fitzpatrick is stunned as his birdie putt that would have tied the match lips out to the left of the hole.

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

Matsuyama makes season debut

Matsuyama got to take part in a match for the first time this season. He took the second shot on Hole 1 for Boston Common.

Welcome back to TGL, Hideki 🐸 pic.twitter.com/tieREy3Hmp — TGL (@TGL) February 25, 2026

Scott comes up short

Boston had a chance to pull ahead on Hole 3, as Scott needed to sink a near 40-foot putt. The shot appeared destined to drop into the hole, but the putt stopped just inches short. As a result, the hole ended in a tie.

Every time we replay we expect this to roll in. Heartbreaker. 💔 pic.twitter.com/XpHZtoeokS — TGL (@TGL) February 25, 2026

Scott gets redemption

It didn't take long for Scott to get a chance to make up for his missed putt on Hole 3. On Hole 8, after the first two shots gave him an excellent position to putt again, 11 feet away from the hole. Scott made good on the opportunity, sinking the putt and giving his team a 4-2 lead.