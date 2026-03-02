TGL highlights: Boston Common beat Jupiter Links to claim top seed

Open Extended Reactions

Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf went head-to-head in a TGL match at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday night.

This was a pivotal match for Jupiter Links, as the club aimed to make its first-ever TGL playoff appearance. However, Boston Common came out victorious, beating Jupiter Links 7-6 to claim the top seed in the playoffs.

Max Homa, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia were in action for Jupiter Links. Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner did not suit up. For Boston Common, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama were active. Adam Scott did not play.

Here are the best moments from Sunday's match.

Rory sets new longest drive record

The league leader in average drive distance keeps raising the bar. This time, he did so by setting a new record for the longest drive in TGL history on the first shot of the night. McIlroy launched the ball 392 yards, surpassing Bradley's previous record of 384 yards.

play 0:30 Rory McIlroy breaks the TGL record with a 392-yard drive Rory McIlroy takes the new longest drive in TGL history with a 392-yard drive for Boston Common Golf.

Tom Kim is back

Kim, who established himself as a fan favorite after a strong performance in TGL's inaugural season last year, made his season debut against Boston Common. Kim nearly chipped the ball in from 52 feet out on his first shot of the night.

Tom HIM with this chip let's gooo pic.twitter.com/KWqZB3bt7z — TGL (@TGL) March 2, 2026

Tiger's hammer throw puts Jupiter in front

Jupiter, who led the league in hammer throws last season, maintained the strategy of throwing the hammer early and often on Sunday. Woods encouraged the team to throw the hammer ahead its second shot on Hole 3, and that decision paid off as Bhatia sank a 15-foot putt to give Jupiter a 3-1 lead.

play 0:36 Akshay Bhatia's putt from off green wins hole for Jupiter Links Akshay Bhatia makes a putt and wins Hole 3 for Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common Golf.

Jason Kelce explains the rotating green

Who better to explain the complexity of the TGL's rotating green than seven-time NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce? Kelce, who will be a guest commentator for each of this week's matches, gave fans a closer look at how the green adjusts for each hole during a TGL match.

We're gonna be fielding calls from OSHA if @JasonKelce isn't careful under our rotating green pic.twitter.com/zZcrwFmJEw — TGL (@TGL) March 2, 2026

Kim sends the match to overtime

With the match on the line, Kim came up big for Jupiter Links. Jupiter was down 6-5 on the last hole of the match, but Kim stepped up, beating Bradley to send the match to overtime, where both teams competed in a closest to the pin challenge.

OVERTIME FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW VS. @commongolf pic.twitter.com/ew58BW7u3n — Jupiter Links Golf Club (@JupiterLinksGC) March 2, 2026

Bradley nearly sinks the shot in OT

Bradley opened the closest to the pin challenge with the best shot of the night. His shot was perfectly aimed, but with slightly too much power, as it bounced off the pin and landed just over two feet from the hole.