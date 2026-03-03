TGL highlights: Los Angeles beats New York 6-3, advances to playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Golf Club took on New York Golf Club in the second of three straight days of TGL action at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Monday night. This match followed Sunday's closely contested game between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf.

Los Angeles beat New York 6-3 to secure a spot in the TGL playoffs and end New York's season.

For Los Angeles, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa suited up. Sahith Theegala did not play. On the other side, Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick were active, while Xander Schauffele sat out.

Here are the best moments from Monday's match.

Young nearly drains one from the bunker

After a tough second shot by Fitzpatrick on Hole 4 forced New York to play out of the bunker, Young stepped up. He nearly sank a shot from 22 feet out, leaving the ball just 11 inches from the hole. Despite the great effort by Young, the hole ended in a tie.

play 0:26 Cameron Young almost holes out from the bunker Cameron Young leaves the ball six feet from the hole after almost hitting the hole directly from the bunker.

Rose nearly sinks hole-in-one

Rose almost single-handedly put a point on the board for Los Angeles on Hole 7. Rose's first shot stopped just over two feet from the hole and set his team up to score to take a 3-1 lead.

Justin delivers an absolute dart to 2'3" 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UzC1FIZzBM — TGL (@TGL) March 3, 2026

Fleetwood hits impressive third shot

Fleetwood hit an excellent approach shot on Hole 9. The 78-yard shot landed just under six feet away from the pin, setting LA up to tie the hole and take a 4-1 lead into the singles portion of the match.

Fitzpatrick puts NY within one point

After trailing through the entire match, New York pulled within one point entering the last hole of the match. On Hole 14, Fitzpatrick sank a putt from nearly 24 feet out to trim the LA lead to 4-3 and raise the stake on Hole 15.