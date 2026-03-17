Best moments from the 2026 TGL regular season

Boston Common Golf Club comes out on top in overtime to defeat Jupiter Links GC and lock up the No. 1 seed in the TGL playoffs. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

With some firsts, record-setting performances and electric moments paired with countless highlights, the 2026 TGL season picked up right where the previous season left off. In just its second season since debuting last year, the new golf league raised the bar, even without a single in-match appearance by its biggest star, Tiger Woods -- although he was still a part of every Jupiter Links Golf Club contest.

Ahead of the start of the 2026 TGL playoffs Tuesday night, we look back at some of the best moments from the regular season, including two holes-in-one.

Welcome to the tournament

Bradley finds the pin in OT

Keegan Bradley sent Boston Common Golf into the postseason in impressive fashion. In a closely contested match against Jupiter Links to end Boston's regular season, Bradley sealed the win for his team in overtime. He opened the closest-to-the-pin challenge with the best shot of the match, when a perfectly aimed shot bounced off the pin and landed just over 2 feet from the hole. The victory earned Boston its first appearance in the TGL playoffs.

First overtime of season 2: @commongolf prevails and clinches the top playoffs seed pic.twitter.com/iBKV7m32fO — TGL (@TGL) March 2, 2026

Kisner stamps Jupiter's first playoff appearance

All the pressure was on Kevin Kisner to close out the last match of the regular season and send Jupiter Links to the postseason for the first time. Kisner was clutch, draining a 13-foot putt for the victory over The Bay Golf Club.

Raising the bar

Lee drains longest putt of the season

Min Woo Lee sank a putt for The Bay from 37 feet and 11 inches away from the pin on Hole 9 in a match against Jupiter Links. This was the longest putt of the year and the second-longest putt in TGL history. Jupiter went on to win the match 9-6. The record for longest putt in TGL belongs to Cameron Young, who sank a putt from 38 feet and 6 inches out in 2025.

Min Woo is cooking with this one



Second-longest putt in TGL history: 37'11" pic.twitter.com/gZ6L82cWvm — TGL (@TGL) March 4, 2026

Rory sets longest drive record

The league leader in average drive distance kept raising the standard this season. In this case, he did so on the first shot of the night in a match against Jupiter Links. McIlroy opened with a perfect drive, sending the ball 392 yards, surpassing a record set by his teammate Bradley earlier in the season.

play 0:30 Rory McIlroy breaks the TGL record with a 392-yard drive Rory McIlroy takes the new longest drive in TGL history with a 392-yard drive for Boston Common Golf.

Can't-miss moments

Shipley makes TGL history

Neal Shipley might not be a full-time member of The Bay's roster, but he'll forever be etched in the TGL history books. In his TGL debut, where he played in place of Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry, who were all inactive, Shipley recorded the league's first-ever hole-in-one.

play 0:55 Neal Shipley sinks the first hole-in-one in TGL history Neal Shipley spins one back into the cup for the first hole-in-one in league history.

Kim joins Shipley in the history books

Less than a month after Shipley earned a hole-in-one, Jupiter's Tom Kim recorded one of his own. Kim sank a shot from 138 yards out in the last match of the regular season. Coincidentally, Kim did so against The Bay, who owns the only other TGL hole-in-one.

play 1:30 Tom Kim celebrates with Tiger Woods after hole-in-one at TGL Tom Kim sinks a hole-in-one to give Jupiter Links a 7-6 lead heading into the final hole.

Rose sinks TGL's first albatross

Justin Rose pulled off one of golf's rarest achievements for Los Angeles Golf Club in a match against Jupiter Links on Jan. 20. Rose logged an albatross en route to LA's 8-4 victory. To record an albatross, a player must hole out three shots under par. In this case, Rose sank the ball on his second shot of a par-5 hole.