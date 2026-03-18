TGL semifinals highlights: Los Angeles, Jupiter Links advance to finals

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 TGL playoffs kicked off on Tuesday night at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Atlanta Drive Golf Club faced Los Angeles Golf Club in the first match of the semifinals, followed by a match between Boston Common Golf and Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Los Angeles was the first team to punch its ticket to the finals, beating Atlanta 6-4. Jupiter Links came out victorious in the second match, winning 9-5 to end Boston Common's season. Los Angeles and Jupiter Links will face off in the championship next Tuesday.

Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay and Chris Gotterup were active for Atlanta, Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover sat out. For Los Angeles, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala suited up, Collin Morikawa was the only inactive player on its roster.

Against Boston Common, Tom Kim, Max Homa and Akshay Bhatia played for Jupiter Links, while Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner did not play. Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott were in action for Boston Common, while Hideki Matsuyama sat out.

Here are the best moments from Tuesday's semifinal doubleheader.

Atlanta Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta strikes first

Gotterup put his team on the board early, sinking a putt from 13 feet, eight inches out on the third shot of Hole 1 to earn a point for Atlanta Drive.

play 0:36 Chris Gotterup's birdie putt helps Atlanta Drive GC win 1st hole Chris Gotterup sinks a long putt for birdie to help Atlanta Drive GC win the first hole.

Atlanta adds two points on Hole 3

After an excellent first shot by Gotterup that left Atlanta nearly 11 feet from the pin, Los Angeles accepted a hammer throw to double the hole's value. Cantlay followed up by sinking the putt from 10 feet, seven inches out to give his team a 3-0 lead.

play 0:31 Atlanta Drive GC takes 3-0 lead after 3rd hole Patrick Cantlay sinks his birdie putt for two points on the third hole as Atlanta Drive GC take a 3-0 lead early.

Rose scores with long putt

Rose scored LA's first points of the match impressively, draining a putt from 24 feet, four inches out. The point cut Atlanta's lead to 3-1.

LA takes a late lead

Los Angeles went ahead on Hole 13, as Rose beat Cantlay in a head-to-head. Both players found themselves nearly 15 feet from the pin on their third shot, but Rose was the only one to sink the shot and put his team in front, 5-4.

play 0:53 LA Golf Club takes lead on 13th hole Justin Rose's birdie putt on the 13th hole helps the Los Angeles Golf Club take the lead.

Boston Common Golf vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

Scott puts Jupiter Links in front

Boston Common didn't need much time to score the first points of the match. Scott drained a putt from just over 12 feet from the hole, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

Adam Scott makes a statement early for Boston pic.twitter.com/DJqk61qZpn — TGL (@TGL) March 18, 2026

Homa ties the match

Jupiter Links immediately followed Boston Common's score with one of its own on Hole 2. After Kim's second shot left his team on the fairway -- 18 feet from the pin -- Homa sank a chip shot to tie the score at 1-1.

Kim gives Jupiter the lead

Kim gave Jupiter Links its first lead of the match on Hole 7. After the first two approach shots by Homa and Bhatia left him just over three feet from the hole, Kim did the rest, sinking the putt and putting Jupiter in front, 3-2.

Kim nearly gets another hole-in-one

After getting a hole-in-one that helped send his team to the playoffs in the last match of the regular season, Kim almost relapsed on Tuesday night -- on the same hole -- On the Rocks. Kim's first shot on the hole landed just under two feet from the hole. The shot put his team in position to throw a hammer, which was declined by Boston Common, giving Jupiter Links a point.