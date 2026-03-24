TGL championship highlights: LAGC beats Jupiter Links 6-5 in first match

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Jupiter Links Golf Club squared off against Los Angeles Golf Club in the first match of the TGL Championship at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Monday night. The second match will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with a third match to follow on the same night at 9 p.m., if necessary.

Los Angeles pulled off a late comeback in a tightly contested match, beating Jupiter Links 6-5. The match came down to the last shot on the final hole for Jupiter Links. Kisner came up just short, giving LAGC a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala were the active players for Los Angeles. Collin Morikawa did not play. For Jupiter Links, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa competed, while Tiger Woods sat out.

Here are the best moments from Monday's match.

Woods meets Tkachuk

USA hockey Olympic gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk was in the building for the first match of the championship. Before the action started, Tkachuk got to meet Tiger Woods and show him his gold medal.

Matthew Tkachuk got to meet Tiger Woods and show him his USA Hockey Olympic gold medal while at the TGL Finals 🙌



Look how excited Tiger was 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eH7plLcTOV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2026

Kim puts Jupiter in front

After Jupiter Links tied the match at 1-1 on Hole 6, Kim stepped up for his team on No. 7. Kim sank a near eight-foot putt and Fleetwood couldn't answer, missing from just over three feet out and giving Jupiter a 2-1 lead.

He does what he does pic.twitter.com/wDb8mDw7F4 — TGL (@TGL) March 24, 2026

Rose ties the match

Jupiter's lead didn't last long, as Los Angeles tied the match at 2-2 on the following hole. On his team's third shot, Rose chipped the ball in from 35 feet out, while Homa missed from 13 feet, seven inches away.

play 0:32 Justin Rose fired up after chip-in ties it for LA in TGL finals Justin Rose chips it in from 35 feet for LA Golf Club to win the 8th hole in the TGL finals.

Kisner celebrates after great shot

After dropping back-to-back holes on Nos. 10 and 11, Kisner tied the match on Hole 12 with an impressive tee shot that landed just over six feet away from the pin. He celebrated with some dance moves. What were the moves? Who knows.

Ladies and gents, Kiz delivers some brilliance on Cenote! ➡️ 6'1" pic.twitter.com/06zKlmaMMD — TGL (@TGL) March 24, 2026

LAGC wins on Hole 15

Down 5-4 with the match on the line, Los Angeles threw the hammer before Hole 15 to make it worth two points. For Los Angeles, Theegala holed out in four shots, leaving the fate of the match up to Kisner on his fourth shot from nearly 22 feet out.

Kisner nearly made the chip shot, as the ball stopped just six inches from the hole.