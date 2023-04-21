The UFC has announced it will return to London to stage a Fight Night on July 22.

The MMA promotion was last in English capital in March when Leon Edwards (21-3) recorded his first defense of the UFC's 170-pound championship in front of a home crowd at O2 Arena, earning a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman (20-3).

It was the third UFC event to be held in London inside 12 months but only the second numbered event in history to the held in the UK.

"2023 has already started off with a bang. We have crowned six new UFC champions, and that's just in the first four months," Dana White said in a video statement on Thursday.

"We're going back to London, England, one of the best places in the world for a live UFC event," he added. "We're working on that card now. You know I always have something in special for the UK fight fans."