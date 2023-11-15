Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie has pledged her brain for post-mortem research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to repeated head injuries and concussion.

Kedzie competed 29 times as a professional, winning 16 and losing 13, before retiring from MMA in 2013.

She has suffered with depression, anxiety, hyperactivity, impulsiveness and lack of sleep -- all symptoms of CTE -- since calling time on her career.

Julie Kedzie has pledged her brain for CTE research. Getty

"It seems a very normal thing to do," Kedzie said to BBC Sport about the decision to donate her brain.

"I've been hit in the head a lot so we might as well see what is in there and get some good out of it for data."

Kedzie, who has been involved with leading women's MMA organisation Invicta Fighting Championships since her retirement, is widely recognised as a pioneering figure in the growth of women's MMA.

The 42-year-old is one of the first women to pledge her brain to CTE research.

"If there is a way that I can still keep pushing in this field [of mixed martial arts] and advancing the cause of women, then yeah," she said.

"I want to give back to the women in this sport because there are all these studies on male athletes' brains and there might be something completely different from a female athlete's perspective."

In July, Australian Rules footballer Heather Anderson became the first professional female athlete to be diagnosed with CTE.

Anderson, who retired from the sport in 2017, died last year at the age of 28.

Her family donated her brain to Australian Sports Brain Bank (ASBB), to better understand her death.