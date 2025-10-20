UFC 321 Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: How to watch, fight time, is it on PPV?

Tom Aspinall reflects on becoming the UFC heavyweight champion after Jon Jones' retirement. (2:22)

Aspinall: I was chasing the UFC heavyweight title not Jon Jones (2:22)

British UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall returns to the Octagon on Saturday, fighting Frenchman Ciryl Gane for the undisputed title in Abu Dhabi.

Aspinall (15-3) is the heavyweight champion but has not fought since a Round 1 knockout of Curtis Blaydes in July last year.

He spent much of the last 12 months attempting to lock in a unification bout with Jon Jones, which never materialised. Jones retired in June and Aspinall was elevated from interim to undisputed champion.

With the Jones fight off the table, Aspinall turned his attention to Gane (13-2) and defending his heavyweight belt in the Octagon.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When is the fight?

The bout will take place on Saturday Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Yas Island at the Etihad Arena.

Coverage starts at 4 p.m. BST. The main event is expected to start around 10 p.m.

How can I watch the fight?

UFC 321 is available on TNT Sports Box office for £19.99 in the UK and on ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Tom Aspinall is the UFC heavyweight champion Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

What titles are being contested?

Aspinall will put his undisputed heavyweight belt on the line against Gane.

Aspniall, who has just one defeat on his UFC record, was the interim champion until June, when Jones' retirement saw him elevated to full champion. However, Saturday's fight will be the first time he has contested the belt in the ring.

Who is the favourite?

Aspinall is the favourite, per ESPN BET.

Bar a KO defeat to Blaydes in 2022 -- which he avenged in his last fight -- Aspinall has an incredible knockout record.

Of his eight wins in the UFC, seven have come with a stoppage in Round 1. The other, a submission victory over Andrei Arlovski in 2022, was in Round 2.

Aspinall has earned performance of the night seven times.

Gane has just two defeats on his record against Jones in 2023 and Francis Ngannou in 2022. Both fights were for the UFC heavyweight championship.

