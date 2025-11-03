Open Extended Reactions

Waldo Cortes-Acosta called out Tom Aspinall Getty

Tom Aspinall was called out after his teammate Ante Delija was at the centre of another UFC eye-poke controversy.

A week after Aspinall's fight ended in a no-contest due to a eye-poke from his opponent Ciryl Gane, his teammate Ante Delija was involved in an even more dramatic finish on Saturday night.

Delija, who Aspinall credits as a key training partner inside the gym, thought he'd defeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta on Saturday inside the first round after a flurry of unanswered punches.

Delija peeled away to celebrate after he thought the referee had stopped the fight in his favour, but he was wrong.

Instead, the referee ruled that Delija had accidentally poked his rival in the eye preceding his legal blows.

Remarkably, Cortes-Acosta was afforded time to recover from the poke to his eye (like Aspinall a week before him), before resuming the fight and knocking Delija out.

"I'm not sure if I hit him in the eye, I think it's near the eye and of course I want a video where you can see that stab," Delija later complained.

"The referee did not show 'time-out,' but stopped the fight and therefore declared me the winner. That decision cannot be changed later!

"The opponent sat and relaxed while watching the footage!

"Replay used after the interruption -- which rules do not allow!

"After all, the fight continued irregularly!

"I ask for nothing more, just honesty. I don't run from defeat, I respect every opponent and every outcome.

"But not when rules are broken and I'm robbed. Not in this way. The sport hasn't seen this yet!"

- Garcia wins 7th straight in first-round TKO win vs. Onama

- UFC's Cejudo urges Aspinall to tune out all the eye-poke drama

The victorious Cortes-Acosta insisted he only had 20% vision after suffering an eye-poke.

He said: "Aspinall, did you see that fight? I am coming for you..."

Aspinall has yet to confirm his next move after the disappointing conclusion to his UFC heavyweight title defence against Gane.

UFC president Dana White hinted at interest in rebooking a rematch for Aspinall against Gane. Aspinall's eye remains injured.

Days after the fight, his father insisted that he still didn't have full vision.