Jon Jones explains why he rejected $30m Tom Aspinall UFC fight

Jon Jones has addressed turning down $30 million (£23m) to fight Tom Aspinall.

Jones abruptly retired amid talk that he could fight Britain's Aspinall in a defence of his UFC heavyweight championship.

Aspinall was left frustrated and inactive while Jones was rumoured to have rejected a colossal pay-day to accept the fight.

Jones has confirmed for the first time that he rejected the fortune to fight Aspinall -- and explained why.

"My goals aren't traditional anymore," he told the Geoffrey Woo podcast.

"Most fighters wouldn't turn down $30m, they just wouldn't do that. My goals are different these days.

"The White House would be something for my personal list."

But UFC CEO Dana White has insisted Jones will not be a part of the company's plans for a huge fight card at the White House next year.

Jon Jones has explained why he rejected a fight with Tom Aspinall. Getty

Jon Jones criticises Tom Aspinall: 'It was his way out'

Aspinall was promoted from interim to full UFC heavyweight champion after the Jones fight fell through.

But his defence against Ciryl Gane, his first fight in 14 months, ended inside a round in a no-contest when Aspinall was unable to continue after an accidental eye poke.

But Jones has spotted weakness in his rival.

"I noticed, with Tom, that he has taken losses in the middle of his career," Jones said.

"He started fighting at a young age but got tapped out at a late age.

"When I was 23 I was fighting the top guys in the world. I am seeing Tom at the same age get manhandled by people that nobody has heard of. That alone shows me more about what is behind the façade of the Aspinall character. I saw him tap out twice."

Jones addressed Aspinall's loss to Curtis Blaydes in 2022, when he badly damaged a knee: "I would expect a fighter that blew their knee out to, at least, attempt to stand back up, try to walk on it. Tom was completely out of the fight.

"He got poked in the eye [against Gane]. The doctor initially [said] 'he seems fine' but Tom said 'I can't see.'

"Tom knew he had been fouled and it was his way out.

"If we still fight, it would be awesome. If not? I don't feel like I need him, especially after his last performance.

"Just because someone is new and exciting, it doesn't mean they replace what it already here."

Jon Jones wants to fight Alex Pereira

Brazilian fighter Pereira recently regained the UFC light-heavyweight championship, the belt which Jones once owned, by winning a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

Jones said about Pereira: "He has the 'it' factor, he is blessed. It can't be taught, you can't have a publicist show you.

"Some people have a thing about them that makes people want to pay attention.

"The only thing he says is 'Chama' and people [cheer]. He has the 'it' factor and it's part of the reason I want to compete against Pereira.

"The brand and the energy he has behind him will be remembered more than five years from now.

"Pereira, fighting a guy like that, brings more to the table for me.

"How cool would be that be? Just to be a part of the White House card."

Jon Jones explains tactics to beat Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones explained how he could beat Tom Aspinall. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Jones insists a similar game-plan would be enough to beat either Pereira or Aspinall.

"With Pereira, I'd have to be smart," he said. "The biggest difference between Pereira and Aspinall is the level of footage I have. Pereira posts everything, I have a kickboxing career to study from, a pretty decent resume in MMA to watch.

"Pereira is stuck in a certain way of fighting. He has tendencies in his combinations, his defences, and it would be my job to find the holes inside of those tendencies. I feel like I could.

"One of the things people underestimate about our fight is my physical strength. I don't always look like the strongest guy around, I am not overly muscular. But everyone who wrestles me says the same thing: 'He is so much more powerful than he seems.'

"Where he punches hard and kicks hard, my grappling power and wisdom would be a lot for him to handle.

"I feel like that would be the same scenario for Aspinall.

"The UK wrestling system isn't as good as people say it is. I feel like their jiu-jitsu programmes aren't as good as people say.

"Tom is physically bigger, it would probably take me more effort, but it'd be the same story if I got Tom to the ground, as if I got Pereira to the ground.

"To me, it's the same fight. They are both strong on their feet, and they both have holes in the grappling department.

"It's about legacy, who would make more sense? Do you fight the guy who is impressive right now, but who no-one will care about years from now? Or the guy who is going to be remembered around the world for a very long time?"