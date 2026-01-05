UFC 324 - Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett: How to watch, fight start time, prelims, latest news

Paddy Pimblett shares his hopes for an undisputed lightweight title fight against Ilia Topuria in 2026. (0:57)

The UFC is set to start the year with a bang, with several big fights already announced, including the interim lightweight title clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in Las Vegas.

The bout will headline UFC 324 on Jan. 24 (Paramount+) at T-Mobile Arena.

Pimblett (23-3) told ESPN last month he still wants an undisputed fight against lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0), who is taking time away from the cage for personal reasons.

However, the Liverpool fighter insisted he is taking nothing for granted against Gaethje (26-5) in what promises to be an engrossing battle.

The undercard features several interesting match-ups, including women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison taking on Amanda Nunes, while former men's bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley returns to the Octagon against Song Yadong.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is the fight?

UFC 324 will take place on Jan. 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is set to start at 2 a.m. on Sunday Jan. 25 in the UK (9 p.m. ET).

Prelims are set to begin at midnight UK time or 7 p.m. ET.

Where will the fight be broadcast?

Justin Gaethje (L) will headline UFC 324 against Paddy Pimblett on Jan. 24. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Pimblett vs. Gaethje will be on TNT Sports in the UK. The card will also be the first under the UFC's new broadcast deal with Paramount+ in the United States.

ESPN will have live updates of the card throughout fight night.

What is at stake?

The main event will be for the UFC interim lightweight championship, with the winner set to be next in line for a shot at Topuria, or fight someone else for the undisputed title at 155 pounds.

While Pimblett is ranked No. 5 in the division, he is one of the biggest rising starts in the sport with recent wins over Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler propelling him up the division.

He has also done a good job of promoting himself, with a high-profile rivalry with Topuria.

Meanwhile, Gaethje is looking to re-claim the interim title he won against Tony Ferguson in 2020 and go for potentially one last shot at the full title.

Full card:

- Lightweight - Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

- Women's Bantamweight - Kayla Harrison (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

- Bantamweight - Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong

- Heavyweight - Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

- Featherweight - Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

- Lightweight - Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez

- Light Heavyweight - Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas

- Bantamweight - Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

